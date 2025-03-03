Retired Dundee architect wins fight to save Afghan friend from Taliban

A retired Dundee architect has taken a huge step closer to helping his Afghan friend who worked with Britain during the war escape the Taliban.

Douglas Wright, 77, has spearheaded a campaign to allow Kabul dad Nasim, who worked with Britain during the war, stay in the UK.

Nasim has been in hiding with his family and feared for his life after an initial bid to resettle here was blocked by the Ministry of Defence.

But the Labour government has U-turned and believe Nasim is entitled to live in Britain because he previously aided the country’s armed forces.

‘Huge relief’

“I’m delighted,” he told The Courier. “It’s just a huge relief.”

“It must be horrifying to be in a situation where you have to hide from Taliban.”

Dundee worked closely with Nasim in Afghanistan for four years.

Nasim, aged in his 50s, was the architect’s assistant while the two pals worked on major construction projects for Afghanistan’s counter-narcotics ministry.

Douglas said Nasim was an invaluable “jack-of-all-trades” who could serve as an intepreter when needed.

He previously warned Nasim had a “target on his back” and could only go out at night.

Douglas and Nasim were employed by the Crown Agents, a not-for-profit international agency which until 1997 was an arm of the British Foreign Office.

Nasim applied for a move to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme immediately after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

It’s understood the Ministry of Defence initially opposed his resettlement because the Kabul dad was not directly employed by the UK Government.

But an email to him read: “Having assessed your case, I am pleased to inform you that you are eligible for relocation to the UK under the ARAP scheme, providing that you meet following further checks.”

The criteria deems Nasim eligible as someone who offered “linguistic services” in support of the army, meaning his life is now in danger.

But Douglas warned some hurdles remain before Nasim’s and his family’s exit from Afghanistan is assured.

He will need to provide proof of his current location, and passports or identity documents for everyone relocating with him.

Nasim will need to offer an explanation if he cannot provide this.

“There’s extra things he’s got to do, which worries me slightly,” Douglas said.

“It’s taken four years, so how much longer does he have to wait? I just want to see him and his family in the UK.”

Douglas said the prolonged fight with government officials to help Nasim was frustrating.

He told The Courier: “It seems like you’re banging your head against a brick wall.

“The responses from various ministers were noncommittal.”

Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law said: “This has been a stressful period for all involved, and I hope that any further hurdles can now be overcome quickly and efficiently.”

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “I pay tribute to Douglas who brought the case to me and who has fought so hard for Nasim and the family over these tumultuous years.”

Britain aided the United States military in removing the Taliban from power after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

But the fundamentalist militants took power after Western forces fully withdrew 20 years on.

Douglas is unsure exactly where Nasim will settle when he reaches the UK.

The Afghan dad, who has a Masters degree in mechanical engineering, lived and worked in Sheffield between 2000 and 2005.

But wherever he is, Douglas looks forward to catching up with his old pal.

“I hope we can do that, and I hope it’s soon,” he said.