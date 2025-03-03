What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?

The troubled institution was given access to lifeline support as it deals with a £30m black hole.

Dundee University
Dundee University is engulfed in crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie & Alasdair Clark

Dundee University has been given access to a £15 million emergency loan – but will the package help bosses balance the books, or is this just a step on the road to recovery?

That’s the question as the struggling institution tries to pull itself out of a £30 million hole while up to 500 jobs could be on the line.

How will the loan work?

The £15 million lifeline funding – announced on February 25 – will be available to universities through the Scottish Funding Council, the public body that supports the higher education sector.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison’s statement was carefully worded to avoid too direct a mention of Dundee.

That’s because of a little known convention that means government can’t just hand money directly to any university.

The Haldane principle, which dates back to 1918, is a policy which states that researchers and universities should decide how to administer their funds – not politicians.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison set out the support funds in her budget statement. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

So the government cannot hand the loan directly to Dundee University, it has to go through to SFC who will administer it.

Privately, it is clear the cash is for Dundee University, which Dundee City East MSP Ms Robison singled out as “one institution facing an immediate challenge.”

Whether some of it might be made available to others universities facing financial challenges will be up to the funding council.

How much will the funding help?

New principal Professor Shane O’Neill says the cash will act as a “bridging loan”, giving the institution some breathing room to develop a recovery plan.

The next stage of this is expected to be presented on March 10.

Mr O’Neill said it will be of “critical importance”. But he also warned it is “not the solution” to the institution’s ongoing financial woes

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Insiders were cautiously optimistic. They said the show of support by the government will “hopefully” aide negotiations to secure a loan from its bank.

Mr O’Neill says “difficult decisions” still lie ahead.

There is still a need to “resize and restructure” the university.

That will alarm staff at risk of losing their jobs.

Trade union bosses want the university to “take compulsory redundancies off the table” following the cash injection.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It’s been claimed this could help bring an end to the ongoing staff strike.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra says the funding will be of limited help until a full recovery plan is put forward.

“This doesn’t really touch the sides of the structural deficit at all,” he said.

“This is just to get them through and keep the lights on.”

When does the loan need to be paid back?

Given the cash from the SNP is just a loan, the university will be expected to pay it back once on a more solid footing.

But as of yet there is no set deadline for when that will be.

Nor has there been any timescale as to when repayments are likely to begin.

Read more about the Dundee University crisis on our dedicated page here.

