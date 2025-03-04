The Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs fighting for your vote in 2026 – and the ones calling it quits

At least six MSPs representing Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to exit Holyrood next year – and more could follow.

Senior and long-serving politicians are among those who have confirmed they will not seek another term in the Scottish Parliament or are said to be considering their options.

We take a look at the Holyrood speculation about the future’s of Tayside, Fife and Stirling parliamentarians.

Dundee

Former deputy first minister Shona Robison is yet to make a final decision.

There has been speculation that the Dundee City East MSP may decide to retire from frontline politics at the next election.

She has been an almost-permanent presence in the Scottish Government since 2007 – including time as health secretary under Nicola Sturgeon and 14 months as deputy first minister under Humza Yousaf.

Fellow Dundee politician Joe FitzPatrick has made up his mind..

He recently confirmed his plan to step down after 17 years as the MSP for Dundee City West.

Dundonian Michael Marra – who currently serves as a regional MSP for the North East – is hoping he can return to Holyrood next year.

The Lochee-native is likely to stand against the SNP pick to replace Mr FitzPatrick – potentially changing from a regional MSP to a constituency representative.

Fife

The Kingdom also has a number of high-profile politicians who will be standing down.

Cowdenbeath’s Annabelle Ewing – currently a deputy presiding officer and part of the SNP’s Ewing dynasty – has confirmed she will not seek re-election.

In North East Fife, Willie Rennie has confirmed he will seek re-election.

Former Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley – a Mid Scotland and Fife regional MSP who challenged Ms Ewing in 2021 – will also be missing from ballot papers when voters head to the polling stations next year.

Long-serving Conservative politician Liz Smith – who backed patients harmed by rogue neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel – has also confirmed her retirement from politics in the same region.

In Mid Fife and Glenrothes, the SNP’s Jenny Gilruth has confirmed to The Courier she will stand for election for a third time.

Tipped as a potential future leader of her party, Ms Gilruth is currently the education secretary.

David Torrance – who represents Kirkcaldy – will also ask voters for their support again. He will be challenged by Labour’s Claire Baker.

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville has not confirmed her plans publicly, but The Courier understands she intends to stand again.

Angus

Angus is set to lose at least one of its MSPs with Graeme Dey, in Angus South, announcing in February he would not seek re-election.

His party colleague Mairi Gougeon – who represents Angus North and Mearns – has not confirmed her plans but there is strong speculation at Holyrood that she may stand down.

Perth and Kinross

One thing is for sure – Perthshire North MSP John Swinney has no plans to go anywhere soon.

First elected in 1999, Mr Swinney had been considering life away from frontline politics after he returned to the backbenches from senior posts under Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond.

But the resignation of Humza Yousaf as first minister brought him back from his “sabbatical” as colleagues pressed him to take over.

Mr Swinney, 60, now says he wants to continue beyond 2031.

“This is an extraordinary privilege that I didn’t expect ever,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to be First Minister of Scotland.

“So it’s an extraordinary privilege. So I’m giving it absolutely everything.”

Stirling

Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed has confirmed she will not seek re-election in 2026 after serving just one term.

The seat is likely to be a key battleground at the next vote. Labour unexpectedly secured a victory over the SNP incumbent Alyn Smith at last year’s general election.

The constituency is unusual in Scotland having elected politicians from the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives at different elections.

Reform UK also polled well in a recent council by-election, knocking the Conservatives into fourth place. Could Nigel Farage cause an upset here?

The Courier will update this story as more local politicians confirm their intentions.