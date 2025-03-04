EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife keeps cost of trans changing room tribunal secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife keeps cost of trans changing room tribunal secret

The health board is refusing to disclose how much taxpayers’ cash it has spent on the hearing.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Fife is refusing to say how much money it has spent defending itself against claims of discrimination by nurse Sandie Peggie at the employment tribunal.

The health board will likely spend tens of thousands in taxpayers’ cash on legal fees to defend its case against Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie.

But a question mark remains over the exact total as NHS Fife claims it is prohibited from revealing this because it would disclose personal information.

It comes after The Courier submitted a request for the sum using freedom of information laws.

The health board has also refused requests to interview chief executive Carol Potter on the issue.

Ms Peggie was suspended by her employer following a locker room confrontation with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

She claims NHS Fife breached the equality act and claims she was subjected to unlawful harassment because Dr Upton was allowed to use women’s facilities.

The health board is providing legal counsel to Dr Upton, who Ms Peggie is also suing.

The health board and Dr Upton are being represented by Jane Russell KC.

It’s estimated top employment barristers like Ms Russell can charge up to £650 per day.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser accused the health board of resorting to “secrecy”.

He told The Courier: “NHS Fife just continue to dig deeper holes over the Sandie Peggie case.

“There is legitimate public interest in the costs to the taxpayer of defending the tribunal claim being made public.

“With NHS awaiting times at a record high, every penny of precious resources being spent on legal costs here is money that could be used elsewhere to good effect in the NHS.

“In time these details will need to be revealed, so the secrecy around this issue is hard to understand.”

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife originally tried to fight the tribunal in private and did not want Dr Upton’s identity to be disclosed to the public.

This was rejected by a judge.

On Saturday, The Courier revealed how staff at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital are allegedly split over the row.

Ms Peggie claims 20 staff shared her concerns over Dr Upton being allowed to use the women’s changing room.

But three A&E nurses who spoke to The Courier said they were “disgusted” by online abuse Dr Upton has received during the tribunal.

More from Politics

The SNP have been accused of a raid on town hall budgets. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP accused of 'eye-watering' £230m raid on Dundee council budget
7
Tayside Fife MSPs
The Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs fighting for your vote in 2026 - and…
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
6
Dundee architect Douglas Wright, left, his colleague Martin Daniels, centre, and Nasim, whose face we have blurred, right.
Retired Dundee architect wins fight to save Afghan friend from Taliban
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.
John Swinney admits Scottish troops could be sent to Ukraine in 'peacekeeping' role
11
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing…
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife admitted ‘no policy’ for single-sex changing rooms months before tribunal
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job
17
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Was settlement ever on table?