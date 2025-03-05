EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood

The SNP veteran - among the first elected to the new Scottish Parliament in 1999 - said it had been a great privilege to serve.

Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
First elected in 1999, Shona Robison will stand down after 27 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison will stand down from Holyrood at the next election after 27 years representing the city.

Ms Robison revealed to The Courier she has decided it is the right time to leave frontline politics.

She has served in government for most of the past 17 years, including in her current role as finance secretary.

Explaining her decision to stand down, the SNP veteran – among the first MSPs elected in 1999 – said it had been a “great privilege to serve”.

Ms Robison and fellow Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick will both stand down.

‘Time for new challenges’

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that I will not seek re-election at the Scottish Parliament election next year,” she said.

“By the time of the next election, I will have been an MSP for 27 years, and I believe now is the right time for me to take on some new challenges and contribute to public life in a different way.”

Ms Robison was first elected to the North East regional list in 1999 after losing out to Labour in Dundee City East.

In 2003, she was elected to represent the constituency with a majority of just 100 votes.

It was an early indication of things to come as the nationalists looked to topple Labour strongholds such as Dundee.

In the most recent election in 2021, the SNP’s domination in the City of Discovery was clear as she increased her majority 13,337 and secured 59% of the vote.

Ministerial career

The Dundee MSP joined Alex Salmond’s first minority government in 2007, serving first as public health minister then taking on responsibility for the Commonwealth Games.

Shona Robison was by Nicola Sturgeon’s side as she was confirmed as first minister. Image: PA

She went on to join the cabinet in 2014 when close friend Nicola Sturgeon took over as first minster.

In 2018 she returned to the backbenches for three years until re-joining government social justice secretary.

After Ms Sturgeon’s sudden resignation in 2023, and Humza Yousaf’s successful bid to replace her, Ms Robison was appointed deputy first minister.

Ms Robison congratulates Humza Yousaf as he secured parliament’s support to become first minister. Image: PA

Following Mr Yousaf’s short-spell at Bute House, she resigned to make way for Kate Forbes but was appointed finance secretary by his successor, John Swinney.

Ms Robison said she is “deeply proud” of her achievements, including overseeing the introduction of minimum unit pricing and more than doubling the “game-changing” Scottish Child Payment.

Budget ‘pride’

Ms Robison pointed to local successes – like scrapping the Tay Bridge tolls.

She added: “I am particularly proud of steering the Scottish budget through parliament earlier this year.”

But Ms Robison said her best moments had come representing the city she calls home.

This includes scrapping the Tay Bridge tolls, delivering the Dundee waterfront transformation and securing jobs at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

First Minister John Swinney paid tribute to his long-time colleague.

He told The Courier: “Shona has been a close colleague, friend and ally for so many years and, while I completely understand her desire to stand down from parliament, I am very sorry that she has decided to do so.”

He added: “Shona has so much to be proud of in her service to the people of Dundee City East and of Scotland.

“Shona stands down with my warmest good wishes and my heartfelt thanks for an extraordinary contribution to the SNP, the Scottish Government and to Scotland.”

