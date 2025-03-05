EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison will stand down from Holyrood at the next election after 27 years representing the city.

Ms Robison revealed to The Courier she has decided it is the right time to leave frontline politics.

She has served in government for most of the past 17 years, including in her current role as finance secretary.

Explaining her decision to stand down, the SNP veteran – among the first MSPs elected in 1999 – said it had been a “great privilege to serve”.

‘Time for new challenges’

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that I will not seek re-election at the Scottish Parliament election next year,” she said.

“By the time of the next election, I will have been an MSP for 27 years, and I believe now is the right time for me to take on some new challenges and contribute to public life in a different way.”

Ms Robison was first elected to the North East regional list in 1999 after losing out to Labour in Dundee City East.

In 2003, she was elected to represent the constituency with a majority of just 100 votes.

It was an early indication of things to come as the nationalists looked to topple Labour strongholds such as Dundee.

In the most recent election in 2021, the SNP’s domination in the City of Discovery was clear as she increased her majority 13,337 and secured 59% of the vote.

Ministerial career

The Dundee MSP joined Alex Salmond’s first minority government in 2007, serving first as public health minister then taking on responsibility for the Commonwealth Games.

She went on to join the cabinet in 2014 when close friend Nicola Sturgeon took over as first minster.

In 2018 she returned to the backbenches for three years until re-joining government social justice secretary.

After Ms Sturgeon’s sudden resignation in 2023, and Humza Yousaf’s successful bid to replace her, Ms Robison was appointed deputy first minister.

Following Mr Yousaf’s short-spell at Bute House, she resigned to make way for Kate Forbes but was appointed finance secretary by his successor, John Swinney.

Ms Robison said she is “deeply proud” of her achievements, including overseeing the introduction of minimum unit pricing and more than doubling the “game-changing” Scottish Child Payment.

Budget ‘pride’

She added: “I am particularly proud of steering the Scottish budget through parliament earlier this year.”

But Ms Robison said her best moments had come representing the city she calls home.

This includes scrapping the Tay Bridge tolls, delivering the Dundee waterfront transformation and securing jobs at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

First Minister John Swinney paid tribute to his long-time colleague.

He told The Courier: “Shona has been a close colleague, friend and ally for so many years and, while I completely understand her desire to stand down from parliament, I am very sorry that she has decided to do so.”

He added: “Shona has so much to be proud of in her service to the people of Dundee City East and of Scotland.

“Shona stands down with my warmest good wishes and my heartfelt thanks for an extraordinary contribution to the SNP, the Scottish Government and to Scotland.”