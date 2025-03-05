Debate: Should the school leaving age be lowered to 14? Have your say on new Tory plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Debate: Should the school leaving age be lowered to 14? Have your say on new Tory plans

The minimum age for leaving school in Scotland should be lower than 16, according to the Scottish Conservative leader.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA

The school leaving age could be dropped to as low as 14 under new plans unveiled by the Scottish Conservatives.

Proposals from the party suggest that children as young as 14 could leave school for either an apprenticeship or to continue their education at college.

It would represent the biggest change in how education is delivered in Scotland for decades.

Party leader Russell Findlay claimed it would “transform opportunities for those young people who are being left behind”.

‘Trapped’ in system?

Under the current rules school education is mandatory until the age of 16.

He claimed too many young people become “trapped” in a system that doesn’t work for them, or even worse, they exit it altogether.

“This is not about writing off these young people – it is the very opposite of that,” he claimed.

But the policy was slammed by SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth, who described it as Dickensian.

What do you think of the policy? Do you agree that it would transform opportunities or are the current rules about right?

Vote in our poll and have your say in the comments below.

More from Politics

Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood
16
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife keeps cost of trans changing room tribunal secret
The SNP have been accused of a raid on town hall budgets. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP accused of 'eye-watering' £230m raid on Dundee council budget
16
Tayside Fife MSPs
The Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs fighting for your vote in 2026 - and…
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
6
Dundee architect Douglas Wright, left, his colleague Martin Daniels, centre, and Nasim, whose face we have blurred, right.
Retired Dundee architect wins fight to save Afghan friend from Taliban
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.
John Swinney admits Scottish troops could be sent to Ukraine in 'peacekeeping' role
11
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing…
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife admitted ‘no policy’ for single-sex changing rooms months before tribunal
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row

Conversation