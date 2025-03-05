Perth ‘snubbed’ again as it misses out on new UK Government cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Perth ‘snubbed’ again as it misses out on new UK Government cash

Perth did not receive £5 million promised by the previous Tory government - and has missed out on benefitting from a new scheme.

By Alasdair Clark
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
The SNP's Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Perth MP Pete Wishart says the city has been “snubbed” for a second time by the UK Government after missing out on fresh funding.

The Fair City will not receive part of the £1.5 billion set aside 75 communities across the UK through the government’s ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’.

The fund, similar to the previous UK Government’s “levelling up” project, was announced on March 4.

It comes after it was confirmed Perth would miss out on the £5 million promised by the previous government after a review.

While Arbroath is set to benefit, Perth will not receive any of the cash despite the government saying it “give places what they have been promised”.

Perth one of only local authorities to miss out

It means Perth and Kinross is one of the only local authorities in Scotland not to receive any money at all from the levelling up fund.

Mr Wishart said successive UK Governments have shunned Perth and failed to fund its local communities.

He said: “Since coming into power, the Labour government has taken from local pensioners, our farmers and our small businesses, but have given nothing in return.

“It is now crystal clear that for all their talk about growth and regeneration across the UK, Perth and Kinross is simply not a part of their considerations.

Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield

“I will now be writing once more to the UK Government to try to find out what exactly it has against Perth and Kinross, and if their relentless disregard for our communities will ever end.”

UK communities minister Alex Norris previously blamed the withdrawal of the funding pledge on the “challenging fiscal environment” inherited by the new government.

Plans for the cash included restoration of the Lower City Mills as a tourist attraction.

Around £1.5m was going to be used to convert a long-vacant former foundry next to Perth Museum into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and workspace for local makers.

The minister added: “Decisions were taken based on relevant factors, including the impacts of withdrawing funding, and other factors such as maximising economic growth.”

More from Politics

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP health secretary Neil Gray backs NHS Fife over trans tribunal 'secrecy' row
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA
Debate: Should the school leaving age be lowered to 14? Have your say on…
11
Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood
19
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife keeps cost of trans changing room tribunal secret
The SNP have been accused of a raid on town hall budgets. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP accused of 'eye-watering' £230m raid on Dundee council budget
16
Tayside Fife MSPs
The Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs fighting for your vote in 2026 - and…
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
6
Dundee architect Douglas Wright, left, his colleague Martin Daniels, centre, and Nasim, whose face we have blurred, right.
Retired Dundee architect wins fight to save Afghan friend from Taliban
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.
John Swinney admits Scottish troops could be sent to Ukraine in 'peacekeeping' role
11
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing…

Conversation