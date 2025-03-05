Perth ‘snubbed’ again as it misses out on new UK Government cash

Perth MP Pete Wishart says the city has been “snubbed” for a second time by the UK Government after missing out on fresh funding.

The Fair City will not receive part of the £1.5 billion set aside 75 communities across the UK through the government’s ‘Plan for Neighbourhoods’.

The fund, similar to the previous UK Government’s “levelling up” project, was announced on March 4.

It comes after it was confirmed Perth would miss out on the £5 million promised by the previous government after a review.

While Arbroath is set to benefit, Perth will not receive any of the cash despite the government saying it “give places what they have been promised”.

Perth one of only local authorities to miss out

It means Perth and Kinross is one of the only local authorities in Scotland not to receive any money at all from the levelling up fund.

Mr Wishart said successive UK Governments have shunned Perth and failed to fund its local communities.

He said: “Since coming into power, the Labour government has taken from local pensioners, our farmers and our small businesses, but have given nothing in return.

“It is now crystal clear that for all their talk about growth and regeneration across the UK, Perth and Kinross is simply not a part of their considerations.

“I will now be writing once more to the UK Government to try to find out what exactly it has against Perth and Kinross, and if their relentless disregard for our communities will ever end.”

UK communities minister Alex Norris previously blamed the withdrawal of the funding pledge on the “challenging fiscal environment” inherited by the new government.

Plans for the cash included restoration of the Lower City Mills as a tourist attraction.

Around £1.5m was going to be used to convert a long-vacant former foundry next to Perth Museum into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and workspace for local makers.

The minister added: “Decisions were taken based on relevant factors, including the impacts of withdrawing funding, and other factors such as maximising economic growth.”