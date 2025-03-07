EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career

The outgoing Dundee City East MSP revealed her most challenging, and fond, moments as a local politician and senior SNP government minister.

Shona Robison at home in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Shona Robison at home in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dundee’s Shona Robison has revealed the personal side of a rollercoaster 27-year career on the political frontline as she prepares to step down at the next election.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier after announcing her plans, she reflected on the challenges, the emotional moments and the personal side of public office.

Perhaps hardest of all was the public breakdown of her marriage to fellow SNP politician Stewart Hosie in 2016.

It followed revelations Mr Hosie, then an MP, had engaged in an affair.

Shona Robison with her then husband, Stewart Hosie. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s a nightmare,” Ms Robison explained over coffee at the Scottish Parliament.

“It’s bad enough when it happens to anybody, but when it’s played out in a very public way, it’s not where you want to be.

“I was particularly concerned for my daughter. She was in high school at the time and that was my main concern.”

Alongside her family, she credits the friendships inside her party with helping to overcome these challenges.

Those friendships have been an important part of Ms Robison’s career under four very different first ministers.

Described as Nicola Sturgeon’s closest friend in politics, the Dundee MSP was at her side when she was confirmed as first minister in 2014.

SNP MSP Shona Robison congratulates Nicola Sturgeon after she is confirmed as first minister. Image: PA

And when Humza Yousaf took over, it was Ms Robison who was again at the side of the new leader.

“I believe in loyalty,” she adds.

“Loyalty is really important in politics and to be loyal to your first minister.

“I hate this idea of ‘thoughts of the day’, just putting them out no matter the consequences. It feels self-indulgent.”

Shona Robison has hugely increased her majority at subsequent elections. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Ms Robison’s journey into the SNP can be compared with Scotland’s wider political journey.

As she stumbled into the SNP campaign rooms during the Govan by-election in 1988, a young Ms Robison didn’t expect joining the party would lead her to the top.

It wasn’t a natural choice. Her first vote in Stirling in 1982 as an 18-year-old had gone to Labour.

“When I was growing up, Labour were the all-dominant force – to the exclusion almost of everybody else. That was just the way it was,” she explained.

From Labour to the SNP

But like Scotland would decades later, she had grown disillusioned with Labour alongside a friend.

“We’d both been involved in Labour students but were both very disillusioned.

“We used to have debates with folk within Labour students at Glasgow University who wouldn’t recognise there was such a thing as Scottish culture.

The MSP joined the SNP in 1988. Image: PA

“I just couldn’t fathom that. I just thought ‘I don’t feel at home here anymore’.”

With her friend she left and walked into the SNP campaign rooms. She had no way to know it then, but her journey to the SNP would see her join a new Scottish Parliament and end up inside the Scottish Government.

She credits a team of hardworking local activists – including councillor Willie Sawers – for turning the party’s fortunes around in Dundee.

Ms Robison credited the SNP’s campaign team locally for the party hanging on in 2024. Image: DC Thomson.

“He is a machine and we ran a very effective campaign, both on knocking doors, getting voter ID and our messaging,” she says.

Ms Robison said the organisational capability proved itself at the General Election in 2024 when the SNP hung on despite a resurgent Labour party.

“When the election is going for you, people will be elected very easily,” she adds.

But she said that organisation base comes into its own when the race gets tight.

‘You can’t be complacent’

She added: “I keep saying to folk who come in here after an election – get your organisation sorted in your constituency, because it’s going to matter when things get tight.”

But does she worry some of the newer generation of SNP politicians – who have only known SNP dominance – aren’t prepared for a hard-fought campaign?

The MSP said: “At the start of every election campaign, we always say in Dundee is that we’re going to fight this election as if we’re behind.

“I’ve warned against complacency with colleagues, because many of them have come in on the crest of a wave, and have not had some of the really difficult elections.

Shona Robison as health secretary in 2017.

“They might have got a bit of a taste of it in 2024, but the election next year, we absolutely need to be fighting every seat with the best organised campaign that we can muster. That is going to be critical.”

Ms Robison also reflected on some of the biggest challenges she faced in government.

Her ministerial career was paused in 2018 after three years as health secretary. She resigned following a period of intense scrutiny and criticism.

“Health secretary is by far the hardest job in government because it’s unpredictable,” she says.

“I was under sustained attack for the performance of the health service. And, you know, that’s politics. That’s what happens.

“That was quite difficult, week after week after week. And added to that, my mother and father were very ill. My mum passed away at the end of 2016 and my dad in 2017.

‘I run out of puff’

“Through that kind of latter part of being health secretary, that last two years, I just ran out of puff.”

Despite her long career and dedication to public service, Ms Robison has no intention of stepping away from the political fray completely.

“I didn’t want to retire from parliament feeling burnt out and feeling that I’m almost crawling out the door rather than walking out feeling full of energy for whatever comes next.”

She added: “I’m going to still be campaigning with the local party.

“I don’t think if you’re an elected politician, then you walk away from all of that never to be seen again. I don’t think that’s a good look.”

More from Politics

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife not paying full cost of trans row tribunal
John Swinney's approach in recent days has defined how he differs from his predecessors. Image:
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney's approach to Donald Trump shows he's a different first minister…
7
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
Perth 'snubbed' again as it misses out on new UK Government cash
SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP health secretary Neil Gray backs NHS Fife over trans tribunal 'secrecy' row
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA
Debate: Should the school leaving age be lowered to 14? Have your say on…
27
Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood
22
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife keeps cost of trans changing room tribunal secret
The SNP have been accused of a raid on town hall budgets. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP accused of 'eye-watering' £230m raid on Dundee council budget
19
Tayside Fife MSPs
The Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs fighting for your vote in 2026 - and…
Dundee University
What will £15m emergency loan mean for struggling Dundee University?
6

Conversation