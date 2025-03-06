EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife not paying full cost of trans row tribunal

NHS Fife is not paying the full cost of the controversial transgender changing room row tribunal, The Courier can reveal.

The under-fire health board is only covering “part” of the legal fees to defend itself against Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie.

The rest of the total sum is being covered by a national risk scheme designed to protect health organisations from financial losses.

A&E medic Ms Peggie is suing her employer after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

The nurse said she was uncomfortable sharing a changing room with Dr Upton when the two were alone on Christmas Eve in 2023.

NHS Fife sparked outrage and accusations of “secrecy” after refusing to declare how much public cash had been forked out so far in the explosive case.

The health board recently broke its silence over the cost of the Dundee tribunal, cautioning against “speculative” spending assumptions.

Fife also revealed it was being represented by NHS Scotland’s central legal office.

The Courier submitted a request using Freedom of Information laws asking for the cost of the case.

But NHS Fife claimed it was prohibited from releasing the overall figure, because it would apparently reveal personal information.

And the health board has now clarified it is not covering the full cost of the hearing after being asked by The Courier.

The clinical negligence and other risks indemnity scheme is responsible for paying the rest of the legal costs.

Membership of the nationwide scheme is mandatory for all of Scotland’s health boards.

Local councils are also allowed to join.

A spokesperson said: “NHS Fife did not initiate the ongoing legal proceedings and is instead defending an action brought by the claimant in this case.

‘Central legal office, which is part of NHS Scotland, provides comprehensive legal services to Health Boards and other public bodies and is representing NHS Fife in this action.

“NHS Fife also is part of the clinical negligence and other risks indemnity scheme, which protects members against financial losses.

“Any other quoted costs associated with NHS Fife defending the ongoing employment tribunal case at this stage should be regarded as speculative.”

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife over the costs row.

“That’s for NHS Fife to determine, and I would respect the fact that it’s up to them to release that information,” he said.

But Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser believes there is a “legitimate public interest” in knowing the cost to taxpayers.