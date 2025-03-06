EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife not paying full cost of trans row tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife not paying full cost of trans row tribunal

The health board has been criticised for refusing to disclose how much it has spent on the controversial case.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Fife is not paying the full cost of the controversial transgender changing room row tribunal, The Courier can reveal.

The under-fire health board is only covering “part” of the legal fees to defend itself against Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie.

The rest of the total sum is being covered by a national risk scheme designed to protect health organisations from financial losses.

A&E medic Ms Peggie is suing her employer after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

The nurse said she was uncomfortable sharing a changing room with Dr Upton when the two were alone on Christmas Eve in 2023.

NHS Fife sparked outrage and accusations of “secrecy” after refusing to declare how much public cash had been forked out so far in the explosive case.

The health board recently broke its silence over the cost of the Dundee tribunal, cautioning against “speculative” spending assumptions.

Fife also revealed it was being represented by NHS Scotland’s central legal office.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Courier submitted a request using Freedom of Information laws asking for the cost of the case.

But NHS Fife claimed it was prohibited from releasing the overall figure, because it would apparently reveal personal information.

And the health board has now clarified it is not covering the full cost of the hearing after being asked by The Courier.

The clinical negligence and other risks indemnity scheme is responsible for paying the rest of the legal costs.

Membership of the nationwide scheme is mandatory for all of Scotland’s health boards.

Local councils are also allowed to join.

A spokesperson said: “NHS Fife did not initiate the ongoing legal proceedings and is instead defending an action brought by the claimant in this case.

‘Central legal office, which is part of NHS Scotland, provides comprehensive legal services to Health Boards and other public bodies and is representing NHS Fife in this action.

“NHS Fife also is part of the clinical negligence and other risks indemnity scheme, which protects members against financial losses.

“Any other quoted costs associated with NHS Fife defending the ongoing employment tribunal case at this stage should be regarded as speculative.”

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife over the costs row.

“That’s for NHS Fife to determine, and I would respect the fact that it’s up to them to release that information,” he said.

But Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser believes there is a “legitimate public interest” in knowing the cost to taxpayers.

