Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director

Dundee University staff have reacted furiously after a job was advertised for a £200,000-a-year senior role at the cash-strapped institution.

The Courier can reveal a recruitment agency recently advertised for the “interim” role at the crisis-hit university, which faces a deficit of £30 million.

The successful applicant would be charged with “collaborating closely” with the interim principal and university bosses to deliver its “recovery plan objectives”.

The nine-month job is advertised with a salary of “circa £200,000” – tens of thousands of pounds more than even the prime minister earns.

After tax, the successful candidate could expect to take home nearly £10,000 a month.

“It beggars belief that they are looking to hire someone on such a huge salary at a time when we are striking to save our jobs,” one furious member of staff told The Courier.

A second staff member said that while there may be a need for the role, the salary proposed made them “sick”.

The Courier understands the job holder will also look at strengthening financial reporting system.

‘Urgent’ need for transformation leadership

A spokesman for Dundee University said there is “urgent” need to add transformation leadership skills to the university executive.

He said: “The interim director of transformation is a post which has been supported by court and will report directly to the interim principal.

“The interim director will also join the university executive group (UEG).”

The Courier understands the total salary bill for the UEG has reduced significantly with the departure of several senior members of staff.

A spokesman added: “We have undertaken a fair selection process, seeking candidates from as wide a pool as possible and with relevant experience, and we expect to announce an appointment soon.

“All appointments are offered on salaries at a level consistent with Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) and external benchmarking and consistent with our pay policies.”

North East MSP Maggie Chapman, who is running to become rector, said: “This is a shocking decision. I know staff and students at Dundee University will be angry and disappointed – but perhaps not surprised – to see this advert.

“This is the time-honoured way that universities dig themselves deeper into a hole: getting someone in to make cuts.”

Recovery plan to be set out next week

On Monday, the university’s governing body is expected to consider the first stages of the recovery plan, including potential restructuring.

This will be followed by a staff question time event on Tuesday where details will be made public.

Insiders say the scale of the deficit means recovery is unlikely without a significant reduction in the wage bill.