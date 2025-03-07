Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director

Staff reacted furiously while jobs are at risk at the crisis-hit institution.

Dundee University
The university is tackling a £30 million deficit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University staff have reacted furiously after a job was advertised for a £200,000-a-year senior role at the cash-strapped institution.

The Courier can reveal a recruitment agency recently advertised for the “interim” role at the crisis-hit university, which faces a deficit of £30 million.

The successful applicant would be charged with “collaborating closely” with the interim principal and university bosses to deliver its “recovery plan objectives”.

The nine-month job is advertised with a salary of “circa £200,000” – tens of thousands of pounds more than even the prime minister earns.

Interim Dundee University principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

After tax, the successful candidate could expect to take home nearly £10,000 a month.

“It beggars belief that they are looking to hire someone on such a huge salary at a time when we are striking to save our jobs,” one furious member of staff told The Courier.

A second staff member said that while there may be a need for the role, the salary proposed made them “sick”.

The Courier understands the job holder will also look at strengthening financial reporting system.

‘Urgent’ need for transformation leadership

A spokesman for Dundee University said there is “urgent” need to add transformation leadership skills to the university executive.

He said: “The interim director of transformation is a post which has been supported by court and will report directly to the interim principal.

“The interim director will also join the university executive group (UEG).”

The Courier understands the total salary bill for the UEG has reduced significantly with the departure of several senior members of staff.

A spokesman added: “We have undertaken a fair selection process, seeking candidates from as wide a pool as possible and with relevant experience, and we expect to announce an appointment soon.

“All appointments are offered on salaries at a level consistent with Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) and external benchmarking and consistent with our pay policies.”

North East MSP Maggie Chapman, who is running to become rector, said: “This is a shocking decision. I know staff and students at Dundee University will be angry and disappointed – but perhaps not surprised – to see this advert.

“This is the time-honoured way that universities dig themselves deeper into a hole: getting someone in to make cuts.”

Recovery plan to be set out next week

On Monday, the university’s governing body is expected to consider the first stages of the recovery plan, including potential restructuring.

This will be followed by a staff question time event on Tuesday where details will be made public.

Insiders say the scale of the deficit means recovery is unlikely without a significant reduction in the wage bill.

Conversation