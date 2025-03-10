Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough

Angus residents who live near controversial pylons will receive hundreds of pounds off their energy bills under new government plans.

The scheme applies to people living within 500 meters of the structures, including those close to the Tealing to Kintore 400kW power line.

Residents could save up to £250 annually on their energy bills over 10 years under the commitment, due to come into law next year.

The guidance also means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per kilometre of overhead electricity cable in their area and £530,000 per substation.

The government says the Angus-Aberdeenshire stretch alone could generate community funds worth more than £23 million.

The line, which will include pylons up to 75 meters tall, will carry power from wind farms off the coast and is part of Labour’s plan to decarbonise electricity by 2030.

This affects communities like Tealing, near Dundee – where Scottish and Southern Electricity Network wants to install a substation.

But the plan attracted fierce opposition, and campaigners say the rebate promise from the government is not good enough.

Rebate plan doesn’t address community concern

One, Kate Matthews, from Save Our Mearns, said it “mocks” residents facing financial ruin.

Another campaigner, Angus resident Angela Taylor, said there a number of unanswered questions.

They include potential loss of property value, impact on beautiful scenery, loss to tourism and concerns over future battery storage systems.

She added: “I wonder also when the government will address the fact that residents living in scattered dwellings in the countryside are often disinterested in having a village hall miles away painted as recompense for all their personal losses.”

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s managing director, said it hopes to generate up to £100 million in community benefit funding across the north of Scotland.

Ian Murray, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said: “Through our Plan for Change we are working to deliver benefits to those communities who live close to energy grid infrastructure.

“For some Scottish families this could be up to £250 per year off their energy bills.”