Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough

The UK Government says residents within 500 metres of proposed new pylons will save cash on bills, while communities benefit from tens of millions of pounds.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus pylons
Some locals are strongly opposed to the new power lines near Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Angus residents who live near controversial pylons will receive hundreds of pounds off their energy bills under new government plans.

The scheme applies to people living within 500 meters of the structures, including those close to the Tealing to Kintore 400kW power line.

Residents could save up to £250 annually on their energy bills over 10 years under the commitment, due to come into law next year.

The guidance also means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per kilometre of overhead electricity cable in their area and £530,000 per substation.

The government says the Angus-Aberdeenshire stretch alone could generate community funds worth more than £23 million.

Pylons could be upgraded as part of a move to clean energy. Image: PA

The line, which will include pylons up to 75 meters tall, will carry power from wind farms off the coast and is part of Labour’s plan to decarbonise electricity by 2030.

This affects communities like Tealing, near Dundee – where Scottish and Southern Electricity Network wants to install a substation.

But the plan attracted fierce opposition, and campaigners say the rebate promise from the government is not good enough.

Rebate plan doesn’t address community concern

One, Kate Matthews, from Save Our Mearns, said it “mocks” residents facing financial ruin.

Another campaigner, Angus resident Angela Taylor, said there a number of unanswered questions.

They include potential loss of property value, impact on beautiful scenery, loss to tourism and concerns over future battery storage systems.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband. Image: Shutterstock.

She added: “I wonder also when the government will address the fact that residents living in scattered dwellings in the countryside are often disinterested in having a village hall miles away painted as recompense for all their personal losses.”

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s managing director, said it hopes to generate up to £100 million in community benefit funding across the north of Scotland.

Ian Murray, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said: “Through our Plan for Change we are working to deliver benefits to those communities who live close to energy grid infrastructure.

“For some Scottish families this could be up to £250 per year off their energy bills.”

More from Politics

Dundee University
Dundee University crisis: What we know so far and what happens next
12
Kincardine Health Centre
'No excuse' to delay new Kincardine GP surgery
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director
16
Shona Robison at home in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career
15
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife not paying full cost of trans row tribunal
John Swinney's approach in recent days has defined how he differs from his predecessors. Image:
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney's approach to Donald Trump shows he's a different first minister…
8
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
Perth 'snubbed' again as it misses out on new UK Government cash
2
SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP health secretary Neil Gray backs NHS Fife over trans tribunal 'secrecy' row
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA
Debate: Should the school leaving age be lowered to 14? Have your say on…
27
Shona Robison Dundee SNP MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison to quit Holyrood
22

Conversation