Ukrainian curlers keep sporting dreams alive at Perth ice rink

Ukrainians keeping their sporting dreams alive in Perth say the city has become their second home, three years after Russia invaded their country.

They are all avid curlers who compete globally and use the ice rink nearly every day while they continue to try and lead normal lives away from relatives in Ukraine.

Nataliia Menzhega, 42, came over thanks to sponsorship from the World Curling Federation, based in Perth.

As secretary of the Ukrainian federation, she had only just got a dedicated rink established before Covid swept the world in 2020.

Then came Russian troops in February 2022.

“Scotland is second home for us now,” she says.

“Everyone has been kind and supportive here. It says a lot about what Scots are like.”

Ms Menzhega came to Perth with Iryna Kochyk, the vice president of the Ukrainian Curling Federation.

Ten young adults – a mix of women and men – also travelled over, after time in the US and Estonia, where they continue curling while studying remotely for their qualifications in Ukraine.

“The can all work, study and practice,” said Ms Menzhega.

“That’s what they wanted to do and we’re all happy they can be here and live life like that.

“Perth is a curling centre and they can help with everything.”

Three years after the invasion the situation is even more unsettled in Ukraine.

Donald Trump turns on Zelensky

US President Donald Trump shocked observers last month by challenging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House and spooking European allies.

Mr Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk, has repeatedly suggested the Ukrainian leader should call an election despite swathes of his country being under Russian occupation.

Ms Menzhega said: “It’s a very difficult situation, quite unique in modern history.

“From an important ally, the US – I’m not sure how to say it – but it has completely turned from what they were. It’s difficult and I can’t predict what will happen.

“Ukrainians continue to suffer and die.”

She visited Kyiv last month and said people are tired of war. Her mother, step-father and sister are still there.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian curlers can continue to train and compete in safety at the Dewars Centre.

Upcoming competitions include the European championships and world junior mixed doubles.

Perth base for international competition

Perth MP Pete Wishart helped them navigate the visa rules when they came to the UK and caught up with them at the weekend on the rink.

He said he is heartened by how they had settled in Perth.

“They have been able to continue training for and competing in international championships, and have had a number of fantastic successes,” he said.

“But of course there is immense worry in light of the Trump administration’s shameful and chaotic behaviour towards their country.

“Perth & Kinross has been extraordinarily welcoming since the very start of the war, attested to by the fact that we accommodate the largest number of Ukrainians per capita in Scotland.

“Three years on from the war, Ukraine continues to defy the odds through their supernatural courage. Now more than ever, it is important for everyone to rally around Ukraine at all levels, both in our communities and on the world stage.”