BREAKING: Dundee University confirms 632 jobs at risk

Staff could lose their jobs while the university tries to recover from a £35 million financial crisis.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University
Hundreds of jobs will be lost at the institution. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University could cut over 600 jobs from its 3,000 strong workforce, as part of shock plans announced today.

Around 20% of the workforce could be laid off as managers struggle to reduce a £35 million deficit – a £5 million increase on the original shortfall.

Of the total lay-offs, around 197 are projected among academic staff, while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

The structure of the university will also be overhauled from eight academic schools to three faculties.

There will be a 20% reduction in module delivery and a reorganisation of research into a small number of focused research institutes to minimise institution-funded research.

Interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill shared the news with staff at a university-wide principal’s question time event on Tuesday afternoon.

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim University of Dundee principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He faced questions from staff, including those on strike over the threat of compulsory redundancies.

There was said to shock in the room as the scale of the job cuts were announced, though Mr O’Neill’s presentation was largely heard in silence.

Mr O’Neill said: “The current financial crisis has challenged us to ask some very fundamental questions about the size, shape, balance and structure of the university.

“The measures we are now proposing would make an essential contribution in our becoming a more appropriately balanced and restructured institution.

“Getting there will not be easy and we are determined to take on board all relevant lessons from the past and the various factors that contributed to the current position.

External probe

“We are committed to an external investigation into what went wrong, which will be co-sponsored with the Scottish Funding Council, and we will accept and act on the findings of that investigation.”

Savings of £17 million have already been identified.

Mr O’Neill said managers will exercise “tight control”.

He added: “In setting out our proposals towards a financial recovery and a sustainable future we have adopted an approach of frank realism and honest self-criticism in our assessment of the current situation and the challenges faced.”

‘Hammer blow’

Staff are currently on strike.

Jo Grady, of the University and College Union, said the decision is a “hammer blow” for staff paying the price for “egregious management failure”.

She said: “We are clear that there is an alternative to sacking staff and cutting courses, student support and vital educational provision in this city, and we’ll continue to do all we can to save jobs and to preserve education in Dundee.”

Financial crisis

The original £30 million deficit was revealed in November last year.

Since then, former principal Iain Gillespie quit, followed by other executives as the crisis developed.

The Scottish Government announced the university will have access to an emergency fund worth up to £15 million last month.

This is a breaking news story. More details will follow.

