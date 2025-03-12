John Swinney ‘deeply troubled’ by Dundee University job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney ‘deeply troubled’ by Dundee University job losses

The first minister told The Courier he will consider whether more money needs to be given to the troubled institution.

By Alasdair Clark & Adele Merson
John Swinney
The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney admits he is “deeply troubled” by the scale of the job losses announced at Dundee University as it attempts to plug a £35 million deficit.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill revealed to stunned staff on Tuesday around 632 full-time equivalent posts could be axed in a bid to save the institution.

The total number of people who could lose their job could be much higher once part-time roles are accounted for.

Speaking to The Courier on Wednesday, the first minister said: “I’m obviously deeply troubled by the scale of job losses that are being talked about. Deeply troubled by them.

“We need to work with the funding council interrogating all of that information to make sure we can get to a sustainable position.”

Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.

Mr Swinney said the government will “consider” whether more money needs to be made available to the troubled institution.

Dundee University has already been given access to £15 million of lifeline emergency funding, but there have been calls for greater support.

The first minister said: “The University of Dundee is a pre-eminent institution in Scotland.

“It has such a formidable track record in so many areas of research and academic activity and I want to make sure that thrives in the years to come.

‘Government will stay very close to this’

“So the government will stay very close with this. We’ve already said in the budget statement that financial support would be available to the funding council to help in what I consider to be the acute circumstances that the University of Dundee faces and we’ll continue to make that very direct engagement with the funding council to make sure we are able to secure the future of the University of Dundee.

“Something acutely destabilising has happened at the University of Dundee and we’ll have to understand what that’s all about.”

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told the parliament’s education committee that there was “potential” for further support.

But she said minister were awaiting advice on exactly what support they could provide because of the way universities are constituted.

Underfunding

Mr O’Neill said in an interview with The Courier on Tuesday that the institution could have bounced back from the errors made by management, including poor financial controls.

But he explained the structural funding issues in the sector made that impossible.

Analysis suggests there has been a 22% real-terms cut to Scottish student funding since 2013-14.

Mr O’Neill said: “We aren’t given sufficient money to deliver on the kind of teaching for Scottish students that we deliver or the research that we do.

“We have to compensate for that through other means, primarily through international tuition fees.

“So this has been a sector wide problem for quite a while, and I think, some of the institution specific reasons for the crisis we’re in, we would be able to bounce back more easily if those problems of structural underfunding weren’t there in the first place.”

More from Politics

The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.
25 pictures of Nicola Sturgeon in Tayside and Fife as she announces decision to…
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief reveals institution could close if jobs aren't cut
23
The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.
Staff and students slam Dundee University chiefs as job losses confirmed
7
The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.
Dundee University confirms 632 jobs at risk
26
The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.
Ukrainian curlers keep sporting dreams alive at Perth ice rink
Angus pylons
Angus superpylon campaigners say £250 a year bill rebate not enough
7
Dundee University
Dundee University crisis: What we know so far and what happens next
16
Kincardine Health Centre
'No excuse' to delay new Kincardine GP surgery
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Cash-strapped Dundee University seeks £200k transformation director
18
The first minister was asked about the crisis in Dundee. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shona Robison opens up on personal highs and lows after rollercoaster career
15

Conversation