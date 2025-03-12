Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m ‘industrial style bailout’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m ‘industrial style bailout’

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra asked the government to massively increase its support for the university.

By Alasdair Clark
North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government is being asked to provide a £75 million “industrial style bailout” to Dundee University to save jobs.

North East MSP Michael Marra says a huge increase in support is needed for the institution after it was confirmed 632 jobs are at risk.

Speaking in Holyrood, he asked the government to increase its current offer of a £15 million loan to £45 million – repayable over 15 to 20 years.

In addition he says they should also underwrite a £30m credit facility to help the university obtain bank financing.

Proposal would ‘stop bleeding’ that threatens Dundee University

If accepted, the proposal would increase the total potential support available from government to £75m.

“This would allow the university to open a voluntary severance scheme far sooner and at long last stop the bleeding that threatens the existence of my city’s most important institution,” Mr Marra said.

In response, higher education minister Graeme Dey said: “We are willing to explore and engage with the University of Dundee on all matters.

Higher education minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“If they have a reasonable ask we will explore that.”

Other questions put to government included potential support for an innovation hub focussed on new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

Mr Dey told North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden he was willing the explore the option.

SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick told government that the current proposal to slash over 600 jobs were “not acceptable”.

The minister said believes that job losses are “unavoidable”, but said it was essential the “everything is done to manage down the number being talked about”.

Can the SNP government intervene to save Dundee University jobs?

Scottish universities are not just private bodies like any other business. As well as being registered charities, their classification as a university relies on independence from government.

Funding is channelled through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), which makes its own decisions.

Higher education minister Graeme Dey said previously: “We have to be very careful about the role of ministers in that regard.

“There has to be a separation between ministers, the SFC and institutions, not least because of the institutions’ Office for National Statistics classification.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA

“Ministers will not be directly involved in directing the SFC as to how to allocate moneys and on what basis.”

While £15 million in emergency cash has been made available, it will be the SFC that determine where that money goes.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth told parliament she has commissioned advice on what more the government can do.

But some politicians think more should be done.

Conversation