Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee

Holyrood’s education committee is expected to grill Dundee University chief Shane O’Neill in a special session next week.

The invite, issued on Wednesday afternoon, comes after the institution announced as many as 632 jobs could be lost as it tackles a £35 million deficit.

Committee convener Douglas Ross wrote to the university inviting officials to appear before them.

Representatives from the Scottish Funding Council and Universities Scotland have also been asked to attend.

First Minister John Swinney has said he is “deeply concerned” about the situation.

Education committee ‘very concerned’ about Dundee University

Government figure also faced questions about what it can do to intervene and help reduce potential redundancies.

Mr Ross said: “We are very concerned about the situation at the University of Dundee and the news of hundreds of job losses this week.

“We look forward to hearing from a panel of witnesses so we can understand more about what is happening to safeguard the future of this vitally important institution.”

The university is yet to formally respond but The Courier understands the principal will accept the invitation.

Mr O’Neill said previously that while errors have been made by the university, the current funding model has made recovery impossible without dramatic spending cuts.

He said: “I think it is something that the country needs to get to grips with. There are serious problems with the university sector and how it’s funded.

“That isn’t a problem just for universities. It’s a problem for society in general.”