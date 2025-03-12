Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee

The parliament's education committee called Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill to answer questions about a funding and jobs crisis.

By Alasdair Clark
Education committee chair Douglas Ross has invited the university to give evidence. Image: Shutterstock.
Holyrood’s education committee is expected to grill Dundee University chief Shane O’Neill in a special session next week.

The invite, issued on Wednesday afternoon, comes after the institution announced as many as 632 jobs could be lost as it tackles a £35 million deficit.

Committee convener Douglas Ross wrote to the university inviting officials to appear before them.

Representatives from the Scottish Funding Council and Universities Scotland have also been asked to attend.

First Minister John Swinney has said he is “deeply concerned” about the situation.

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Education committee ‘very concerned’ about Dundee University

Government figure also faced questions about what it can do to intervene and help reduce potential redundancies.

Mr Ross said: “We are very concerned about the situation at the University of Dundee and the news of hundreds of job losses this week.

“We look forward to hearing from a panel of witnesses so we can understand more about what is happening to safeguard the future of this vitally important institution.”

The university is yet to formally respond but The Courier understands the principal will accept the invitation.

Mr O’Neill said previously that while errors have been made by the university, the current funding model has made recovery impossible without dramatic spending cuts.

He said: “I think it is something that the country needs to get to grips with. There are serious problems with the university sector and how it’s funded.

“That isn’t a problem just for universities. It’s a problem for society in general.”

Conversation