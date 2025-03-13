John Swinney accused of knowing about scale of Dundee University job losses ‘for weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney accused of knowing about scale of Dundee University job losses ‘for weeks’

The first minister is under pressure to set out a plan to save jobs and rescue the institution from financial crisis.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney
John Swinney is under pressure to ramp up efforts to save Dundee University. Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney has been told to set out a clear plan to save jobs at Dundee University after frustration at the scale of support.

He was grilled at Holyrood two days after the university confirmed more than 600 jobs are on the line in the battle to address a £35 million deficit.

The Courier previously revealed job losses at the university could be in excess of 500, and it’s understood politicians were made aware of the scale of the challenge in advance of the public announcement.

At First Minister’s Questions, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said Mr Swinney has known about the scale of potential job losses “for weeks” – something the first minister did not deny.

University plan ‘deeply troubling’

Mr Marra wants the SNP Government to provide an “industrial style” bailout for the troubled institution in a bid to save jobs.

“The first minister has known about the scale of potential job losses at the University of Dundee for weeks,” he said.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“He has not been blindsided and he cannot say that he is shocked.

“The question now is when will he act.”

Mr Swinney said he found the university recovery plan – unveiled on Tuesday – “deeply troubling”.

He added: “The government is going to continue its deep and serious involvement in working with the funding council to support the University of Dundee.

“This issue is right at the top of my agenda because I want to make sure the future of the University of Dundee is secured.

“I will do everything I can to make sure that’s the case.”

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The first minister also faced demands for a “cross-party” discussion on the long-term financial settlement for Scottish university’s.

The sector says the current funding settlement for Scottish students is inadequate.

Shane O’Neill, Dundee University’s interim principal, said the university is not given “sufficient” cash to educate Scottish students.

He explained: “This has been a sector wide problem for quite a while, and I think, some of the institution specific reasons for the crisis we’re in, we would be able to bounce back more easily if those problems of structural underfunding weren’t there in the first place.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie – along with Tory MSP Jamie Greene – called on the first minister to have a grown up conversation about wider funding.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

Mr Rennie previously demanded action after a report showed almost half of the country’s higher education institutions fell into financial deficit in 2024.

Speaking after the exchanges, Mr Marra said: ““If SNP MSPs and ministers say they are shocked at this week’s news, they have not been paying attention.

“Further delays of weeks or months are entirely unacceptable and would put the very survival of the institution at risk.

“If the SNP Government genuinely believes the jobs cuts are unacceptable then they should have acted sooner. But they absolutely must act now.”

