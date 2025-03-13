EXCLUSIVE: Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon becomes latest SNP politician to quit Holyrood

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon is to quit Holyrood next year after 10 years in parliament.

Brechin-native Ms Gougeon wrote to local members on Thursday confirming she would be standing down.

She said being a MSP had been “the honour of my life”, but the time had come for her to look at new opportunities.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “sorry” to see the “outstanding champion for her constituency” leave parliament.

First elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, Ms Gougeon was previously an Angus councillor.

Announcing her decision, she said that by the time of the next election she will have spent around half her lifetime in elected politics.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to be elected to represent and serve the people of my home constituency of Angus North and Mearns as an SNP representative since 2016, and before that, as a councillor for Brechin and Edzell since 2007.

“My constituency truly is the very best of Scotland and I have worked every day to ensure its voice is heard.

“Come 2026, I will have been in an elected position for just about half of my life and the time has come for me to take a step back from frontline politics and pursue new opportunities.”

The current cabinet secretary for rural affairs, the 39-year-old was previously seen as a rising star in the party after being appointed to government in 2018 under Ms Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ to see Angus MSP quit

Ms Sturgeon paid tribute to Ms Gougeon, saying she was one of the most talented ministers she appointed to government.

The former first minister told The Courier: “Mairi is one of the most talented ministers I appointed to government. She is an outstanding champion for her constituency and rural Scotland and, in particular, for Scotland’s world class food and drink industry.

“I’m so sorry that she plans to stand down from Holyrood. She will be a massive loss, but she should be hugely proud of the contribution she has made. I look forward to seeing what she does next.”

Ms Gougeon also highlighted her time in government.

She added: “As the first female Rural Affairs Secretary since devolution, I am proud of the policies I have been able to implement.

“Steering the Good Food Nation Act and the Agriculture and Rural Communities Acts through Parliament have been particular highlights.”

The politician insisted she would continue to campaign for an SNP victory next year.

Her exit will add fuel to speculation of an apparent exodus of senior nationalist politicians.

SNP exodus

On Tuesday Nicola Sturgeon announced she would quit frontline politics. She became the latest in a line of senior SNP MSPs to confirm their exits.

Finance secretary Shona Robison recently announced she will not seek re-election in Dundee after 27 years.

It followed fellow Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick also confirming he will stand down.

Ms Gougeon’s constituency neighbour, higher education minister Graeme Dey, has also said he will not seek re-election in Angus South.