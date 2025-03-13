EXCLUSIVE: Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon becomes latest SNP politician to quit Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon becomes latest SNP politician to quit Holyrood

The Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP is to stand down after 10 years.

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon is to quit Holyrood next year after 10 years in parliament.

Brechin-native Ms Gougeon wrote to local members on Thursday confirming she would be standing down.

She said being a MSP had been “the honour of my life”, but the time had come for her to look at new opportunities.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “sorry” to see the “outstanding champion for her constituency” leave parliament.

First elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, Ms Gougeon was previously an Angus councillor.

Mairi Gougeon was seen as rising star in her party, appointed to government by Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 – two years after she was first elected. Image: Shutterstock.

Announcing her decision, she said that by the time of the next election she will have spent around half her lifetime in elected politics.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to be elected to represent and serve the people of my home constituency of Angus North and Mearns as an SNP representative since 2016, and before that, as a councillor for Brechin and Edzell since 2007.

“My constituency truly is the very best of Scotland and I have worked every day to ensure its voice is heard.

“Come 2026, I will have been in an elected position for just about half of my life and the time has come for me to take a step back from frontline politics and pursue new opportunities.”

The current cabinet secretary for rural affairs, the 39-year-old was previously seen as a rising star in the party after being appointed to government in 2018 under Ms Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ to see Angus MSP quit

Ms Sturgeon paid tribute to Ms Gougeon, saying she was one of the most talented ministers she appointed to government.

The former first minister told The Courier: “Mairi is one of the most talented ministers I appointed to government. She is an outstanding champion for her constituency and rural Scotland and, in particular, for Scotland’s world class food and drink industry.

“I’m so sorry that she plans to stand down from Holyrood. She will be a massive loss, but she should be hugely proud of the contribution she has made. I look forward to seeing what she does next.”

Ms Gougeon also highlighted her time in government.

Nicola Sturgeon appointed Ms Gougeon to cabinet in 2021. Image: PA

She added: “As the first female Rural Affairs Secretary since devolution, I am proud of the policies I have been able to implement.

“Steering the Good Food Nation Act and the Agriculture and Rural Communities Acts through Parliament have been particular highlights.”

The politician insisted she would continue to campaign for an SNP victory next year.

Her exit will add fuel to speculation of an apparent exodus of senior nationalist politicians.

SNP exodus

On Tuesday Nicola Sturgeon announced she would quit frontline politics. She became the latest in a line of senior SNP MSPs to confirm their exits.

Finance secretary Shona Robison recently announced she will not seek re-election in Dundee after 27 years.

It followed fellow Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick also confirming he will stand down.

Ms Gougeon’s constituency neighbour, higher education minister Graeme Dey, has also said he will not seek re-election in Angus South.

More from Politics

John Swinney
John Swinney accused of knowing about scale of Dundee University job losses 'for weeks'
7
Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college
What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?
5
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m 'industrial style bailout'
11
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee
9
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: The full Shane O’Neill interview on Dundee University job cuts
6
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
25 pictures of Nicola Sturgeon in Tayside and Fife as she announces decision to…
John Swinney
John Swinney 'deeply troubled' by Dundee University job losses
12
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief reveals institution could close if jobs aren't cut
27
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Staff and students slam Dundee University chiefs as job losses confirmed
7
Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee University confirms 632 jobs at risk
26

Conversation