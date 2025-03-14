Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames Dundee University chiefs for jobs crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames Dundee University chiefs for jobs crisis

On a visit to Fife, Ms Reeves refused to concede UK Government policy had made it harder to recruit international students.

By Alasdair Clark
Rachel Reeves was in Rosyth to announce new cash for defence. Image: PA
Chancellor Rachel Reeves blamed University of Dundee chiefs for its crisis – and refused to concede UK Government immigration policy had played a part.

Speaking in Fife, Ms Reeves says the Scottish Government must ensure the crisis is a “one-off”.

More than 600 jobs are at risk at the institution as it looks to make dramatic cuts to plug a £35 million deficit.

An under-recruitment of fee-paying foreign students has cost the university around £12.5m and the sector says the so-called “hostile environment” and visa rule changes for international students has made it harder to recruit.

Problems at Dundee University ‘reflect decisions made there’

Almost of half of Scots universities have reported a deficit.

But Ms Reeves does not accept immigration is the cause of the cash crisis.

She said: “I think that the problems at Dundee are greater than other universities across Scotland and reflect some of the decisions made there.”

Asked about immigration policy, she told The Courier: “There are still huge numbers of international students coming to UK universities.

“There are obviously some specific issues at Dundee University.

“It is now imperative the Scottish Government works with Dundee University, and also with other universities across Scotland who have seen cuts in their budgets, to make sure that this is a one off and does not affect other universities around Scotland, whilst also working with Dundee University to limit the impact of these cuts.”

Ms Reeves also refused to criticise the SNP’s policy guaranteeing Scots students pay no tuition fees.

A freeze in the amount of money received for each home student has also been blamed by the sector.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

Asked about the Scottish Government policy, Ms Reeves said: “I think the issues at Dundee University are quite specific to Dundee.

“University tuition fees are a devolved matter. We have our policy in England and Wales.

“Scotland rightly makes those decisions for themselves, but these cuts at universities do show the importance of university finance.”

