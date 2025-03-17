Call for ‘ministerial taskforce’ over Dundee University crisis

A ministerial taskforce should be convened to help prevent “seismic” job losses at Dundee University, an MSP has said.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is calling for a rapidly convened government-led taskforce to help save over 600 jobs at the institution.

The Liberal Democrat education spokesman says a similar model used to respond to mass job losses at Dundee’s Michelin tyre factory should be adopted.

It comes after Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra called for an “industrial” style bailout of the university — where 632 jobs are at risk as it attempts to plug a £35 million deficit.

The Scottish Government has faced criticism for its response to the crisis so far.

On Friday, education chief Jenny Gilruth made a hastily-arranged visit to Dundee University where she announced a further £10 million in lifeline financial support to the sector.

It brings the total emergency support made available to £25m.

Mr Rennie told The Courier: “The proposed cuts would deliver a seismic shock to households across Tayside and Fife.

“In previous situations where mass job losses were on the cards like Michelin and BiFab a government-convened taskforce helped to ensure that every avenue was explored to secure jobs and retraining.

“So far there does not seen to have been anything of this magnitude proposed for the university.”

Mr Rennie says taskforce should be pulled together rapidly to protect as many jobs as possible, ensuring anyone made redundant is provided with opportunities to “get their lives back on track”.

‘Crisis was a matter of when, not if’

He added: “There also needs to more thought given to the long term future of the sector.

“Yes, there have clearly been management errors at Dundee but what has been missing from the Scottish Government response is an acknowledgement that the funding model that underpins Scottish universities is hollow.

“It cannot cope with geopolitical upheaval and rapidly rising costs.

“A crisis was simply a matter of when, not if.”

Mr Rennie is also urging the government to hold cross-party talks on the future of higher education funding.

Almost half of Scottish universities are experiencing a deficit with fears of more job losses to come.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth said work is ongoing to convene expertise to support the institution.

She said: “Both the higher education minister and I have conveyed our deep concern at the level of job losses currently being discussed at the university.

“While the university is an autonomous institution, it is our clear expectation that the university’s leadership works with us, and engages fully with staff and trade unions, to explore all options to protect jobs.

“Work will continue in the coming days to convene the right range of expertise from across government, the sector, and the wider city region to support the institution as it continues to develop its Financial Recovery Plan.”

Dundee City councillors are also set to discuss the crisis. Council chief executive Greg Colgan is a member of the university’s governing court.

Liberal democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson, whose West End Ward includes the university campus, said he thought it vital the matter is discussed.