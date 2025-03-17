Call for ‘ministerial taskforce’ over Dundee University crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for ‘ministerial taskforce’ over Dundee University crisis

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie says an SNP government taskforce is needed to save jobs.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth has been told to assemble a taskforce to save jobs. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

A ministerial taskforce should be convened to help prevent “seismic” job losses at Dundee University, an MSP has said.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is calling for a rapidly convened government-led taskforce to help save over 600 jobs at the institution.

The Liberal Democrat education spokesman says a similar model used to respond to mass job losses at Dundee’s Michelin tyre factory should be adopted.

It comes after Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra called for an “industrial” style bailout of the university — where 632 jobs are at risk as it attempts to plug a £35 million deficit.

The Scottish Government has faced criticism for its response to the crisis so far.

Staff have been left fearing for their jobs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

On Friday, education chief Jenny Gilruth made a hastily-arranged visit to Dundee University where she announced a further £10 million in lifeline financial support to the sector.

It brings the total emergency support made available to £25m.

Mr Rennie told The Courier: “The proposed cuts would deliver a seismic shock to households across Tayside and Fife.

“In previous situations where mass job losses were on the cards like Michelin and BiFab a government-convened taskforce helped to ensure that every avenue was explored to secure jobs and retraining.

Dundee University protest Willie Rennie
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

“So far there does not seen to have been anything of this magnitude proposed for the university.”

Mr Rennie says taskforce should be pulled together rapidly to protect as many jobs as possible, ensuring anyone made redundant is provided with opportunities to “get their lives back on track”.

‘Crisis was a matter of when, not if’

He added: “There also needs to more thought given to the long term future of the sector.

“Yes, there have clearly been management errors at Dundee but what has been missing from the Scottish Government response is an acknowledgement that the funding model that underpins Scottish universities is hollow.

“It cannot cope with geopolitical upheaval and rapidly rising costs.

“A crisis was simply a matter of when, not if.”

Mr Rennie is also urging the government to hold cross-party talks on the future of higher education funding.

Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.

Almost half of Scottish universities are experiencing a deficit with fears of more job losses to come.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth said work is ongoing to convene expertise to support the institution.

She said: “Both the higher education minister and I have conveyed our deep concern at the level of job losses currently being discussed at the university.

“While the university is an autonomous institution, it is our clear expectation that the university’s leadership works with us, and engages fully with staff and trade unions, to explore all options to protect jobs.

“Work will continue in the coming days to convene the right range of expertise from across government, the sector, and the wider city region to support the institution as it continues to develop its Financial Recovery Plan.”

Dundee City councillors are also set to discuss the crisis. Council chief executive Greg Colgan is a member of the university’s governing court.

Liberal democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson, whose West End Ward includes the university campus, said he thought it vital the matter is discussed.

