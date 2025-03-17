NHS Tayside still using decades old MRI and X-ray scanners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside still using decades old MRI and X-ray scanners

The oldest X-ray machine still in use by NHS Tayside is 20-years-old, it has been revealed.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Tayside old scanners
The oldest X-ray machine in use by NHS Tayside is 20 years old. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside is relying on decades old X-ray machines and MRI scanners despite a recommendation they are retired after 10 years.

Scottish Labour has revealed the scale of potentially dated medical equipment in use throughout the health service.

Figures obtained by the party through freedom of information legislation show NHS Tayside is using a 16-year-old MRI scanner and a separate CT machine of the same age.

One of its X-ray machines is 20 years old, the data revealed. Of the 20 in use by the health board, two are over 15 years old.

Ninewells Hospital, NHS Tayside, Dundee
A report recently recommend scanners are retired after 10 years. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

It was not confirmed which hospitals the equipment is in use.

Of the four CT scanners in use by Tayside medics, three are over 10 years old.

The use of aging equipment comes despite a report from NHS England recommending that all imaging equipment aged over 10 years should be replaced.

Fife faired slightly better. The oldest MRI scanner in use in the Kingdom is four years old, while the most dated CT scanner is eight years old.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie. Image: Andrew Crawley/DC Thomson.

‘Crumbling’ NHS

Around eight of the X-ray machines in use are over a decade old, with the oldest in use for 12 years so far.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Patients might be forgiven for thinking they’re in the Scottish remake of Back To The Future when they learn how old the machines providing vital medical information actually are.

“Sadly, under the incompetent SNP our crumbling NHS is otherwise unrecognisable from the mid-2000s when patients could walk in the door expecting to be seen.

“The UK Labour Government delivered a record budget settlement to Scotland – the SNP must ensure that hospitals are able to invest in the latest technology to reduce waiting times and ensure that patients get the quick and accurate diagnoses they need.”

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) has also expressed concern over the age of some of the diagnostic imaging equipment being used in Scottish hospitals.

Charlotte Beardmore, SoR executive director of professional policy, said: “Older equipment is unreliable, requires expensive maintenance, is often operationally slower and delivers a higher radiation dose to the population than more up-to-date devices.

“More modern equipment also provides enhanced images and is installed with AI and assistive technology, which reduces imaging time and delivers a better experience and outcomes for all patients.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The 2025-2026 Scottish Budget provides a record £21 billion for health and social care, including £16.2 billion for NHS boards to deliver key services and £200 million to help reduce waiting times and improve capacity.”

