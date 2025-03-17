Inside a week of crisis at Dundee University

Dundee University’s plan to plug a £35 million deficit with 632 job cuts prompted a fierce backlash.

Staff were left in shock at the scale of the potential job losses. Government was immediately troubled by the plan.

We reveal for the first time how a blockage in communication led to flared tempers – taking you inside the university and corridors of power, setting out in detail how a dark week for the city unfolded.

Monday March 10

The events of last week date back to November last year, when then principal Iain Gillespie revealed job losses would be inevitable as the institution faced a £30 million deficit.

Nearly four months on, Dundee University gathered its governing court last Monday to hear what that would really mean.

No papers had been circulated in advance – perhaps a nod to frustration at the top of the institution about leaks to The Courier.

Senior executives were determined staff would hear about the plan from them first.

In a presentation by interim principal Shane O’Neill, the scale of the crisis was spelled out.

He made clear for the first time that without the cuts proposed the institution faced a dire set of choices – either it would have to be broken up or close completely.

Those in attendance were braced for cuts but still surprised by the scale. Previously, many had a working assumption that 500 job losses would be the worst case scenario.

Tuesday March 11

Despite the intense preparation and the months it had taken to formulate, cracks in the plan were developing even before the news was broken to staff at a question time event in the university’s Dalhousie Building.

The draft had been shared with the Scottish Funding Council the previous week, late on Thursday March 6. It meant Scottish Government officials and ministers did not have sight of the plan until Friday.

When they did see the contents and scale of the proposed job losses, they were troubled. But the response was muted.

No direct intervention was made prior to the proposed job losses becoming public on Tuesday March 11, so the university did not appreciate the opposition.

They were left in doubt when First Minister John Swinney told the media he was “deeply troubled”.

Crucially, the apparent lack of any request for support in the draft plan puzzled many.

“Why they told staff that all of these jobs would go before even making an ask of government makes no sense,” one insider said.

Another added: “We’ve been incredibly clear we’d have to put our hand in our pocket.”

But the government had told the university that it had to communicate with the Scottish Funding Council, rather than with government ministers directly.

Extensive conversations with both sides reveal the arrangement has caused a blockage in communication.

Wednesday March 12

Frustration came to a head on Wednesday afternoon as the crisis was raised in parliament in the form of an urgent question from Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

Among those quizzing higher education minister Graeme Dey was Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, who has been closely engaged with the university and government on the crisis.

This has included a one-on-one meeting with First Minister John Swinney on January 28.

The Labour MSP, often a thorn in the side of the SNP government, made a very public demand. Nothing less than a £75 million industrial-style bailout would do.

In making that request he also made clear he was speaking with the support of the university.

But it was the first the government had heard of it and Mr Dey was clearly unprepared after repeatedly telling parliament the SNP administration stood ready to help.

He resorted to a political attack on Labour’s lack of support for the recent Scottish Government budget as tempers flared.

“Pathetic,” Mr Marra was overheard saying in the chamber.

The detail of the request, which differed only slightly from what Mr Marra outlined in parliament, had however been communicated to the SFC before the Labour MSP took to his feet.

It just hadn’t reached the centre of government in time.

Thursday March 13

Meanwhile, irritation grew at the government’s apparently lacklustre response to the crisis. The Courier’s direct criticism of the Scottish Government in a leader column published on Thursday morning was quoted to the first minister as he faced questions that afternoon.

Privately, some inside the SNP admit the handling had been poor.

One source conceded that having Mr Dey front the response in parliament on Wednesday, rather than the cabinet secretary, had been an “error”.

“It probably sent the wrong signal about how seriously we take this,” they said. “The first minister tried to correct that at FMQs by saying it is at the top of his agenda.”

Friday March 14

The following day, education secretary Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee and spoke to Shane O’Neill for the first time since the crisis unfolded.

SNP politicians from the city also met with the principal. The conversation was described as “pointed”.

Ms Gilruth arrived in the city with a crucial offer of support which has been broadly welcomed. An additional £10 million in lifeline cash will be made available, bringing the total support to £25 million.

More may be forthcoming as discussions continue – it will need to be if the future of the university is to be secured.