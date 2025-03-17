Inside a week of crisis at Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside a week of crisis at Dundee University

The week culminated in further Scottish Government support after a political backlash to plans to cut 632 jobs at the struggling university.

Dundee University
Staff were shocked to learn the scale of proposed cuts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University’s plan to plug a £35 million deficit with 632 job cuts prompted a fierce backlash.

Staff were left in shock at the scale of the potential job losses. Government was immediately troubled by the plan.

We reveal for the first time how a blockage in communication led to flared tempers – taking you inside the university and corridors of power, setting out in detail how a dark week for the city unfolded.

Monday March 10

The events of last week date back to November last year, when then principal Iain Gillespie revealed job losses would be inevitable as the institution faced a £30 million deficit.

Nearly four months on, Dundee University gathered its governing court last Monday to hear what that would really mean.

No papers had been circulated in advance – perhaps a nod to frustration at the top of the institution about leaks to The Courier.

Senior executives were determined staff would hear about the plan from them first.

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In a presentation by interim principal Shane O’Neill, the scale of the crisis was spelled out.

He made clear for the first time that without the cuts proposed the institution faced a dire set of choices – either it would have to be broken up or close completely.

Those in attendance were braced for cuts but still surprised by the scale. Previously, many had a working assumption that 500 job losses would be the worst case scenario.

Tuesday March 11

Despite the intense preparation and the months it had taken to formulate, cracks in the plan were developing even before the news was broken to staff at a question time event in the university’s Dalhousie Building.

The draft had been shared with the Scottish Funding Council the previous week, late on Thursday March 6. It meant Scottish Government officials and ministers did not have sight of the plan until Friday.

John Swinney said he was “deeply troubled” by the proposed job cuts. Image: PA

When they did see the contents and scale of the proposed job losses, they were troubled. But the response was muted.

No direct intervention was made prior to the proposed job losses becoming public on Tuesday March 11, so the university did not appreciate the opposition.

They were left in doubt when First Minister John Swinney told the media he was “deeply troubled”.

Crucially, the apparent lack of any request for support in the draft plan puzzled many.

Dundee University staff
Staff after being told of the cuts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Why they told staff that all of these jobs would go before even making an ask of government makes no sense,” one insider said.

Another added: “We’ve been incredibly clear we’d have to put our hand in our pocket.”

But the government had told the university that it had to communicate with the Scottish Funding Council, rather than with government ministers directly.

Extensive conversations with both sides reveal the arrangement has caused a blockage in communication.

Wednesday March 12

Frustration came to a head on Wednesday afternoon as the crisis was raised in parliament in the form of an urgent question from Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

Among those quizzing higher education minister Graeme Dey was Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, who has been closely engaged with the university and government on the crisis.

This has included a one-on-one meeting with First Minister John Swinney on January 28.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Labour MSP, often a thorn in the side of the SNP government, made a very public demand. Nothing less than a £75 million industrial-style bailout would do.

In making that request he also made clear he was speaking with the support of the university.

But it was the first the government had heard of it and Mr Dey was clearly unprepared after repeatedly telling parliament the SNP administration stood ready to help.

He resorted to a political attack on Labour’s lack of support for the recent Scottish Government budget as tempers flared.

“Pathetic,” Mr Marra was overheard saying in the chamber.

The detail of the request, which differed only slightly from what Mr Marra outlined in parliament, had however been communicated to the SFC before the Labour MSP took to his feet.

It just hadn’t reached the centre of government in time.

Thursday March 13

Meanwhile, irritation grew at the government’s apparently lacklustre response to the crisis. The Courier’s direct criticism of the Scottish Government in a leader column published on Thursday morning was quoted to the first minister as he faced questions that afternoon.

Higher education minister, Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.
Higher education minister Graeme Dey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Privately, some inside the SNP admit the handling had been poor.

One source conceded that having Mr Dey front the response in parliament on Wednesday, rather than the cabinet secretary, had been an “error”.

“It probably sent the wrong signal about how seriously we take this,” they said. “The first minister tried to correct that at FMQs by saying it is at the top of his agenda.”

Friday March 14

The following day, education secretary Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee and spoke to Shane O’Neill for the first time since the crisis unfolded.

SNP politicians from the city also met with the principal. The conversation was described as “pointed”.

Ms Gilruth arrived in the city with a crucial offer of support which has been broadly welcomed. An additional £10 million in lifeline cash will be made available, bringing the total support to £25 million.

More may be forthcoming as discussions continue – it will need to be if the future of the university is to be secured.

Conversation