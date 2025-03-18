Dundee University principal and other key figures to face Holyrood grilling

Dundee University principal Shane O’Neill will face questions in parliament on Wednesday alongside other senior figures.

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is set to probe the crisis at the institution during a special evidence session on Wednesday morning.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced a further £10 million in lifeline support for the struggling higher education sector.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie – a member of the education committee – has called for a cross-party discussion on the future of funding for universities.

The evidence session will be closely watched, with students said to be organising a “viewing party”.

Who are the key figures who will be quizzed?

Professor Shane O’Neill

The interim principal – who took over after the dramatic exit of his predecessor – will appear before MSPs.

The Irish political theorist was previously the deputy principal and has admitted errors in how the university had been managed.

His time at the top has been understandably dominated by formulating a recovery plan, and it’s likely he will face questions about how the university got into a position where it will have to axe 632 jobs.

Mr O’Neill has said that without the dramatic cuts, Dundee University could have to be broken up or close completely.

With almost half of Scottish universities reporting a deficit, MSPs are likely to focus on why the sector is in crisis.

Tricia Bey

The acting chair of court – the university’s governing body – will also appear before the education committee.

Ms Bey took over from Amanda Millar after her resignation in February.

With lingering questions over the scrutiny of the university’s finances, Ms Bey is likely to face tough questions.

Ms Bey has not commented publicly but has been present at meetings between the university and politicians.

Professor Blair Grubb

The university vice principal for education, Mr Grubb will also face questioning.

Appointed in August 2019, he was part of the senior team that has been in place throughout the period some of the spending errors took place.

Helen Simpson

The universities interim director of finance was recently appointed after the resignation of her predecessor Peter Fotheringham, who joined the third sector.

The university has already identified problems in financial control.

Ms Simpson is likely to be questioned about this and what changes have been put in place.

Who is missing?

Last week Mr O’Neill, the university’s principal also confirmed an independent investigation would take place into the crisis.

When asked who was at fault, he told The Courier: “It’s probably not the appropriate thing for me to come out and say what my views are.

“I certainly learned a lot of things that I know should have happened, but I think it’s for that external, independent investigator to kind of come to more definitive conclusions about that.”

His predecessor Professor Iain Gillespie, who quit December weeks after the crisis erupted and following revelations about his first-class flights, would almost certainly be quizzed as part of any external probe.

Ms Millar, the former court chair, is another key figure who faces questions about the last five months.

We told in January how the scandal had prompted a major executive shake-up amid an exodus of senior staff from the institution.