EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith plots Holyrood comeback

The former MP - who lost his seat to Labour in the general election - is asking for his party's support to become their candidate at the next Scottish Parliament election.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists.

SNP politician Stirling Alyn Smith
The former MP is hoping he can make a return to the frontline. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Former Stirling SNP MP Alyn Smith is hoping to win his party’s support to stand for Holyrood next year.

Mr Smith – who lost his seat to Labour at the general election last year – has put himself forward for selection to become the local SNP candidate for the Scottish Parliament election.

He is seeking to replace Evelyn Tweed, the current SNP MSP who has confirmed she will stand down.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, he said his party had “started to get its act together after a dreadful few years”.

‘This election is going to be tough’

The former member of the European Parliament told The Courier the election would be “tough” for the nationalists as voters looked to politicians for leadership.

Mr Smith said: “This election is going to be tough, we should not kid ourselves. The world is in flux.

“After a dreadful few years, the party has started to get our act together with the changes at HQ and with John Swinney’s more focussed leadership.

Alyn Smith on the campaign trail in Stirling with Nicola Sturgeon in 2019. Image: Shutterstock.

“But we need to do more and I feel I can add to that locally and nationwide.”

The politician said the SNP should put “independence in Europe” at the centre of its pitch to voters, pointing to his record as in MEP.

“Nobody in the party can talk about Europe the way I can,” he added.

Mr Smith said Stirling should become the “epicentre” of his party’s fight back.

He added: “With the spectacular successes in the Stirling East and Bannockburn by elections we’ve proven we can win and can be the cockpit of the national campaign.

‘We can win Stirling’

“I think we can win this constituency, but more than that I think we can persuade folks here that independence in Europe is the answer.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Alexander Stewart said: “The people of Stirling made their feelings crystal clear on Alyn Smith at the general election last year.

“They were sick and tired of his obsession on constitutional issues rather than focusing on their real priorities.

“It is typical of his arrogance that he thinks he deserves another shot to represent them in another parliament.”

Mr Smith’s candidacy is likely to be welcomed by the party after a string of resignation announcements from senior SNP figures.

Former first ministers Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon have both announced they will not seek re-election.

They will be joined by several members of the current cabinet, including finance secretary Shona Robison and rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon.

 

