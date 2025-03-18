Further Dundee University strike likely as support staff back walkout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further Dundee University strike likely as support staff back walkout

Some 71% of Unison members who voted backed industrial over the threat to over 600 jobs at Dundee University.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University strike
Some staff are already on strike over the crisis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee University will face a further round of strikes as support staff back a walkout over the threat to over 600 jobs.

More than 70% of those who voted in the strike ballot backed industrial action on a turn out of 63%.

It comes as a three-week strike by academics at the institution draws to a close.

The university has put 632 full time equivalent roles at risk – 20% its workforce – as it tries to tackle a £35 million deficit. Of those, around 197 are projected among academic staff while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Sources say the strike action by support staff could have a more direct impact due to roles of those involved, such as janitors.

Strike result ‘shows strength of feeling’

Unison says the result demonstrates the strength of feeling among its members. Union officials have been meeting with the Scottish Government to discuss serious concerns over the university’s recovery plan.

But there is a frustration at the pace of support offered from government so far, limiting the ability of the university to open a voluntary redundancy scheme in a bid to avoid compulsory lay-offs.

Regional organiser Mo Dickson said staff had “lost confidence” in university managers. The union is calling for a new leadership to be installed to oversee the recovery.

Mo Dickison said: “Strike action is always a last resort and we have been speaking with ministers to raise our concerns and find a way forward.

Staff were told last week over 600 jobs were at risk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This is an extremely stressful time for these hard-working staff who are facing the very real threat of redundancy, while also grappling with increased workloads due to numerous unfilled vacancies.”

Area organiser Stephen McLellan added: “The majority of the cuts are targeted at support staff – including cleaners, security personnel, facilities workers, and IT staff – all of whom play a crucial role in maintaining the educational experience for students.

“Morale is at an all-time low and this ballot result demonstrates the strength of feeling among our members to take action over proposed job cuts and to stand up for students, staff and the community of Dundee.”

The union is yet to set out when strike action will take place. A town hall event for staff has been arranged for Thursday.

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Principal Shane O’Neill insists that without a dramatic re-sizing of the university, there is a risk it could be broken up or cease to exist.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “It is disappointing that Unison have decided to take this action, particularly on the basis of less than 50% of membership voting in favour of a strike.

“We are working on a recovery plan towards a more sustainable future for the university, and want to engage positively with the campus unions and other stakeholders.

“Strike action will not move us closer to achieving that goal of recovery from the serious financial challenges facing us.

“We will work to mitigate any impacts of this action on our students.”

