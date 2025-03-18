Further Dundee University strike likely as support staff back walkout

Dundee University will face a further round of strikes as support staff back a walkout over the threat to over 600 jobs.

More than 70% of those who voted in the strike ballot backed industrial action on a turn out of 63%.

It comes as a three-week strike by academics at the institution draws to a close.

The university has put 632 full time equivalent roles at risk – 20% its workforce – as it tries to tackle a £35 million deficit. Of those, around 197 are projected among academic staff while the remaining 435 will be among professional services employees.

Sources say the strike action by support staff could have a more direct impact due to roles of those involved, such as janitors.

Strike result ‘shows strength of feeling’

Unison says the result demonstrates the strength of feeling among its members. Union officials have been meeting with the Scottish Government to discuss serious concerns over the university’s recovery plan.

But there is a frustration at the pace of support offered from government so far, limiting the ability of the university to open a voluntary redundancy scheme in a bid to avoid compulsory lay-offs.

Regional organiser Mo Dickson said staff had “lost confidence” in university managers. The union is calling for a new leadership to be installed to oversee the recovery.

Mo Dickison said: “Strike action is always a last resort and we have been speaking with ministers to raise our concerns and find a way forward.

“This is an extremely stressful time for these hard-working staff who are facing the very real threat of redundancy, while also grappling with increased workloads due to numerous unfilled vacancies.”

Area organiser Stephen McLellan added: “The majority of the cuts are targeted at support staff – including cleaners, security personnel, facilities workers, and IT staff – all of whom play a crucial role in maintaining the educational experience for students.

“Morale is at an all-time low and this ballot result demonstrates the strength of feeling among our members to take action over proposed job cuts and to stand up for students, staff and the community of Dundee.”

The union is yet to set out when strike action will take place. A town hall event for staff has been arranged for Thursday.

Principal Shane O’Neill insists that without a dramatic re-sizing of the university, there is a risk it could be broken up or cease to exist.

A Dundee University spokesman said: “It is disappointing that Unison have decided to take this action, particularly on the basis of less than 50% of membership voting in favour of a strike.

“We are working on a recovery plan towards a more sustainable future for the university, and want to engage positively with the campus unions and other stakeholders.

“Strike action will not move us closer to achieving that goal of recovery from the serious financial challenges facing us.

“We will work to mitigate any impacts of this action on our students.”