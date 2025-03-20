EXCLUSIVE: SNP health chief backed NHS Fife over trans row tribunal without holding talks about case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP health chief backed NHS Fife over trans row tribunal without holding talks about case

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Neil Gray has been criticised for backing NHS Fife in the transgender tribunal row without speaking to health bosses about the controversy.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows, as of last month, there has been no correspondence about Sandie Peggie between the SNP health chief and NHS Fife.

On February 19, Mr Gray said he had full confidence in the health board and weeks later he supported its refusal to reveal how much the saga has cost the taxpayer following an FOI request by The Courier.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy nurse Ms Peggie was suspended after a changing room clash with trans doctor Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

She is now suing NHS Fife at an employment tribunal in Dundee which has made headlines across the world and is due to resume in July.

Tory MSP Pam Gosal said: “It’s quite astonishing – bordering on negligent – that there has been no correspondence between the SNP health secretary and NHS Fife over an employment tribunal on such an important matter.

Tory MSP Pam Gosal.

“Neil Gray was quoted as having ‘full confidence’ in NHS Fife’s board.

“How could he issue that vote of confidence, having been in the dark over their handling of the case?”

The government was asked by the Tories for any emails, letters, notes, records of phone calls, or minutes of meetings mentioning Ms Peggie.

A response read: “A complete search was undertaken, and there was no record or correspondence between Neil Gray MSP (and/or his office) and NHS Fife mentioning the term ‘Sandie Peggie’ between February 10, 2024 to February 18, 2025.”

The Courier asked the Scottish Government to respond to the findings.

A spokesperson said: “This is a matter between the employer, NHS Fife, and its employees, and is subject to ongoing judicial proceedings in an employment tribunal.”

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The employment tribunal heard two weeks of evidence in February.

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, also named as a respondent, both had their say on the Christmas Eve changing room row that sparked the controversy.

Earlier this month we revealed NHS Fife, widely criticised over its handling of the situation, was not paying the full cost of the tribunal.

The Courier is challenging the health board’s secrecy over its legal bill.

Conversation