EXCLUSIVE: SNP health chief backed NHS Fife over trans row tribunal without holding talks about case

Neil Gray has been criticised for backing NHS Fife in the transgender tribunal row without speaking to health bosses about the controversy.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows, as of last month, there has been no correspondence about Sandie Peggie between the SNP health chief and NHS Fife.

On February 19, Mr Gray said he had full confidence in the health board and weeks later he supported its refusal to reveal how much the saga has cost the taxpayer following an FOI request by The Courier.

Kirkcaldy nurse Ms Peggie was suspended after a changing room clash with trans doctor Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

She is now suing NHS Fife at an employment tribunal in Dundee which has made headlines across the world and is due to resume in July.

Tory MSP Pam Gosal said: “It’s quite astonishing – bordering on negligent – that there has been no correspondence between the SNP health secretary and NHS Fife over an employment tribunal on such an important matter.

“Neil Gray was quoted as having ‘full confidence’ in NHS Fife’s board.

“How could he issue that vote of confidence, having been in the dark over their handling of the case?”

The government was asked by the Tories for any emails, letters, notes, records of phone calls, or minutes of meetings mentioning Ms Peggie.

A response read: “A complete search was undertaken, and there was no record or correspondence between Neil Gray MSP (and/or his office) and NHS Fife mentioning the term ‘Sandie Peggie’ between February 10, 2024 to February 18, 2025.”

The Courier asked the Scottish Government to respond to the findings.

A spokesperson said: “This is a matter between the employer, NHS Fife, and its employees, and is subject to ongoing judicial proceedings in an employment tribunal.”

The employment tribunal heard two weeks of evidence in February.

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, also named as a respondent, both had their say on the Christmas Eve changing room row that sparked the controversy.

Earlier this month we revealed NHS Fife, widely criticised over its handling of the situation, was not paying the full cost of the tribunal.

The Courier is challenging the health board’s secrecy over its legal bill.