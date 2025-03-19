Under-fire Dundee University chief faces resignation questions after Holyrood grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Under-fire Dundee University chief faces resignation questions after Holyrood grilling

Professor Shane O'Neill says he will remain in the top job despite being quizzed about why he failed to identify the crisis during his time as deputy principal.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O'Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University chief Shane O’Neill says he will not stand down despite facing intense questions about his credibility in the role.

Speaking to The Courier after a bruising evidence session in Holyrood, Professor O’Neill insisted he planned to continue the job at the troubled institution.

He was grilled on Wednesday by MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s education committee about the £35 million financial crisis and how it appeared to have gone unnoticed.

The university, together with the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), will soon launch an independent investigation.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament

But Mr O’Neill – deputy vice-chancellor, provost and deputy principal for more than three years before replacing Iain Gillespie in the top job in December – conceded the situation could have been avoided if better decisions had been taken.

He said: “There was a false assumption that towards the end of the last financial year we were close to break even.

“We were well off a break even position, and that only became clear in November [2024].”

The committee also heard:

  • Criminality at the institution could not be ruled out
  • The university could run out of cash by June without SFC support
  • Plans to hire a £200,000-a-year transformation chief had been scrapped

Asked if he was a credible leader in light of the revelations, and whether he would step down, Mr O’Neill said: “I am planning to continue because we need to deliver a successful outcome for the university.

“I will work with everyone who has any suggestions as to how we can improve the plan.”

Acting chair of the university’s court, Tricia Bey, conceded a change in leadership might be necessary on the governing body.

Douglas Ross MSP.

Ms Bey was previously the court’s deputy chair under predecessor Amanda Millar, who resigned suddenly last month.

She told MSPs: “If it transpires as a result of the investigation that something was wrong, then if people need a change of the people on court, then that’s probably the right thing to happen.”

Mr O’Neill also told committee convener Douglas Ross he “wasn’t aware” the number of job losses had been included in the password for the university recovery plan sent to trade unions.

But the interim principal agreed with Mr Ross this was “crass and inappropriate”.

He added: “I need to learn more about what you have told me.

“That is the first I have heard of it.”

More from Politics

Stephen Gethins seeks a 2026 election
EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins wants to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood
Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.
Cash-strapped Dundee University axes plan to hire £200k transformation chief
3
Dundee University scottish parliament
Dundee University chief refuses to rule out criminality – as court chair says cash…
44
Dundee University strike
Further Dundee University strike likely as support staff back walkout
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Dundee University principal and other key figures to face Holyrood grilling
19
SNP politician Stirling Alyn Smith
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith plots Holyrood comeback
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: DC Thomson.
Call for 'ministerial taskforce' over Dundee University crisis
12
Dundee University
Inside a week of crisis at Dundee University
5
NHS Tayside old scanners
NHS Tayside still using decades old MRI and X-ray scanners
4
SNP education boss Jenny Gilruth.
SNP education chief blames Dundee University bosses for crisis as she defends tuition fee…
21

Conversation