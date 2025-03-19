EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins wants to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood

SNP MP Stephen Gethins has revealed his intention to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood in 2026.

The Perth-raised MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry told of his plans on Wednesday afternoon, two weeks after Dundee City East MSP Ms Robison announced her departure from frontline politics.

‘Not a decision taken lightly’

Gethins, the former MP for North East Fife, said: “Like others I was disappointed when Shona decided to stand down from the Scottish Parliament.

“She has been an outstanding local MSP and minister.

“Since that announcement I have been touched by the number of local members who have encouraged me to stand.

“I have let local office bearers know that I am putting my name forward for consideration as a candidate for Dundee East.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly.

“It is a privilege to be the MP for the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency and my priority will be to continue to do that job and represent everyone, to the best of my ability.

“It is obviously no secret that SNP MPs do not see Scottish representatives as having a long-term future at Westminster.”

‘Jumping ship’

Tess White, the Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, reacted angrily to the former Scottish Government special adviser’s decision.

She said: “This SNP MP was given the privilege of representing the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry less than 10 months ago.

“His breakneck pace in jumping ship suggests the SNP do not give two hoots about Angus.

“Many residents in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry will be wondering why they bothered voting for Mr Gethins in July.

“Next year they will have an opportunity to show the SNP they want MSPs who champion their constituency.”

Earlier this month, former Deputy First Minister Ms Robison told The Courier of her plans to stand down.

She said: “By the time of the next election, I will have been an MSP for 27 years, and I believe now is the right time for me to take on some new challenges and contribute to public life in a different way.”