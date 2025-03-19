EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins wants to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins wants to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood

'This is not a decision I have taken lightly.'

Stephen Gethins seeks a 2026 election
Stephen Gethins is hoping to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

SNP MP Stephen Gethins has revealed his intention to replace Shona Robison at Holyrood in 2026.

The Perth-raised MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry told of his plans on Wednesday afternoon, two weeks after Dundee City East MSP Ms Robison announced her departure from frontline politics.

‘Not a decision taken lightly’

Gethins, the former MP for North East Fife, said: “Like others I was disappointed when Shona decided to stand down from the Scottish Parliament.

“She has been an outstanding local MSP and minister.

“Since that announcement I have been touched by the number of local members who have encouraged me to stand.

“I have let local office bearers know that I am putting my name forward for consideration as a candidate for Dundee East.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly.

Shona Robison. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“It is a privilege to be the MP for the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency and my priority will be to continue to do that job and represent everyone, to the best of my ability.

“It is obviously no secret that SNP MPs do not see Scottish representatives as having a long-term future at Westminster.”

‘Jumping ship’

Tess White, the Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, reacted angrily to the former Scottish Government special adviser’s decision.

She said: “This SNP MP was given the privilege of representing the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry less than 10 months ago.

“His breakneck pace in jumping ship suggests the SNP do not give two hoots about Angus.

North East Scotland MSP Tess White. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“Many residents in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry will be wondering why they bothered voting for Mr Gethins in July.

“Next year they will have an opportunity to show the SNP they want MSPs who champion their constituency.”

Earlier this month, former Deputy First Minister Ms Robison told The Courier of her plans to stand down.

She said: “By the time of the next election, I will have been an MSP for 27 years, and I believe now is the right time for me to take on some new challenges and contribute to public life in a different way.”

Conversation