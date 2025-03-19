Former Dundee University principal who quit as crisis escalated to face Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee University principal who quit as crisis escalated to face Holyrood committee

The chairman of parliament's education committee has invited Mr Gillespie and other former senior leaders.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie is expected to face questions from Holyrood’s education committee over his role in the cash crisis.

Committee chairman Douglas Ross has now invited Mr Gillespie to appear before MSPs alongside former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

The former principal resigned last year just weeks after he announced “inevitable” job losses.

Mr Fotheringham left in the months before the crisis was revealed to take up a senior role in the third sector.

Amanda Millar, who resigned as chair of the university court in February, has also been invited to give evidence.

Mr Ross said the evidence session on Wednesday had left the committee with “serious questions”.

Amanda Millar was chair of court at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.

He said: “This morning’s evidence session left us with serious questions about how the university arrived at its current funding crisis.

“To get the full picture, we are keen to hear from the former leadership team.

“So, we have agreed to call the former principal, Professor Iain Gillespie, former director of finance Peter Fotheringham and former chair of the court, Amanda Millar to appear before the committee to give evidence on this crucial issue.”

Interim principal Shane O’Neill faced three hours of questions alongside vice-principal Blair Grubb, interim finance director Helen Simpson and acting court chair Tricia Bey.

‘Grave crisis’

Ms Bey told MSPs the institution was in a “grave crisis”, but Shane O’Neill said that until November last year it was believed the university would break even.

The interim principal also said there had been “inadequate financial discipline and control” at the university, as well “poor investment decisions”.

Neither Mr Gillespie, Mr Fotheringham or Ms Millar have confirmed if they will attend.

Committee member Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said after the session there had been an “oppressive environment” at the university.

He said: “The oppressive environment at the top of Dundee University prevented alarm bells from being raised. It shut down any questioning about the performance of the university and the evident financial problems.

“The independent investigation must get to the heart of this and those responsible must be held to account.”

