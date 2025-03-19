Former Dundee University principal who quit as crisis escalated to face Holyrood committee

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie is expected to face questions from Holyrood’s education committee over his role in the cash crisis.

Committee chairman Douglas Ross has now invited Mr Gillespie to appear before MSPs alongside former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

The former principal resigned last year just weeks after he announced “inevitable” job losses.

Mr Fotheringham left in the months before the crisis was revealed to take up a senior role in the third sector.

Amanda Millar, who resigned as chair of the university court in February, has also been invited to give evidence.

Mr Ross said the evidence session on Wednesday had left the committee with “serious questions”.

He said: “This morning’s evidence session left us with serious questions about how the university arrived at its current funding crisis.

“To get the full picture, we are keen to hear from the former leadership team.

“So, we have agreed to call the former principal, Professor Iain Gillespie, former director of finance Peter Fotheringham and former chair of the court, Amanda Millar to appear before the committee to give evidence on this crucial issue.”

Interim principal Shane O’Neill faced three hours of questions alongside vice-principal Blair Grubb, interim finance director Helen Simpson and acting court chair Tricia Bey.

‘Grave crisis’

Ms Bey told MSPs the institution was in a “grave crisis”, but Shane O’Neill said that until November last year it was believed the university would break even.

The interim principal also said there had been “inadequate financial discipline and control” at the university, as well “poor investment decisions”.

Neither Mr Gillespie, Mr Fotheringham or Ms Millar have confirmed if they will attend.

Committee member Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said after the session there had been an “oppressive environment” at the university.

He said: “The oppressive environment at the top of Dundee University prevented alarm bells from being raised. It shut down any questioning about the performance of the university and the evident financial problems.

“The independent investigation must get to the heart of this and those responsible must be held to account.”