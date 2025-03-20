St Andrews rector launches fundraiser for legal fight against university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews rector launches fundraiser for legal fight against university

Stella Maris was removed from the university’s governing body after accusing Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza.

By Justin Bowie
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
The rector of St Andrews University has launched a crowd funder to raise £18,000 for a potential legal battle against the institution after she was stripped of her powers.

Stella Maris was taken off the institution’s governing body last year following her accusations Israel had carried out “genocidal attacks” in Gaza in 2023.

She is currently appealing this decision but has started raising funds to take further legal action if gets upheld.

‘I will not apologise’

“This is not just about me—it is about protecting the right of students and academics to express political views without fear of institutional retaliation,” Ms Maris said.

“I have been removed because I called for an end to war crimes against Palestinians.

“I will not apologise for standing on the right side of history, and I will not be silenced.”

An independent report into the row, carried out by Morag Ross KC, found social media posts made by Ms Maris were “inappropriate” and showed “poor judgment”.

But Ms Ross concluded removing the rector from the university court would have been a “disproportionate response”.

‘False and misleading’

St Andrews University says it made this decision because Ms Maris would not accept the report’s findings.

A spokeswoman for the institution said it was “false and misleading” for the rector to claim she was punished due her remarks on the conflict in Gaza.

The spokeswoman told The Courier: “She was discharged because she repeatedly and knowingly placed herself in breach of her legal responsibilities as a court member and charity trustee, not for expressing her political views.

“Over a three-month period, exhaustive efforts were made to reach a resolution with Ms Maris which would have allowed her to remain a member of court.

“Ms Maris, however, has repeatedly declined to clearly acknowledge and accept Ms Ross’ finding that she breached her responsibilities.”

Ms Maris has been stripped of her powers as rector.

Ms Maris says she needs to raise £18,000 to cover legal expenses, court fees, and other linked costs if her appeal is rejected.

She says any excess funds will be donated to charities helping Palestinians.

Ms Maris previously claimed Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment”.

She also condemned the actions of militant group Hamas, who killed more than 1,000 Israelis during attacks on October 7 in 2023.

“It is also crucial to acknowledge and denounce the actions by Hamas that qualify as war crimes, notably the taking of hostages and deliberately targeting civilians,” she said.

Ms Maris said she had been subjected to racism after the controversy erupted.

The St Andrews rector will remain in her post until October 26, despite no longer having her formal powers.

In December, we reported Ms Maris had been banned from the university’s winter graduation ceremonies.

The university said its decision to remove her from the governing body has “no bearing” on her freedom of speech.

