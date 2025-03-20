St Andrews rector launches fundraiser for legal fight against university

The rector of St Andrews University has launched a crowd funder to raise £18,000 for a potential legal battle against the institution after she was stripped of her powers.

Stella Maris was taken off the institution’s governing body last year following her accusations Israel had carried out “genocidal attacks” in Gaza in 2023.

She is currently appealing this decision but has started raising funds to take further legal action if gets upheld.

‘I will not apologise’

“This is not just about me—it is about protecting the right of students and academics to express political views without fear of institutional retaliation,” Ms Maris said.

“I have been removed because I called for an end to war crimes against Palestinians.

“I will not apologise for standing on the right side of history, and I will not be silenced.”

An independent report into the row, carried out by Morag Ross KC, found social media posts made by Ms Maris were “inappropriate” and showed “poor judgment”.

But Ms Ross concluded removing the rector from the university court would have been a “disproportionate response”.

‘False and misleading’

St Andrews University says it made this decision because Ms Maris would not accept the report’s findings.

A spokeswoman for the institution said it was “false and misleading” for the rector to claim she was punished due her remarks on the conflict in Gaza.

The spokeswoman told The Courier: “She was discharged because she repeatedly and knowingly placed herself in breach of her legal responsibilities as a court member and charity trustee, not for expressing her political views.

“Over a three-month period, exhaustive efforts were made to reach a resolution with Ms Maris which would have allowed her to remain a member of court.

“Ms Maris, however, has repeatedly declined to clearly acknowledge and accept Ms Ross’ finding that she breached her responsibilities.”

Ms Maris says she needs to raise £18,000 to cover legal expenses, court fees, and other linked costs if her appeal is rejected.

She says any excess funds will be donated to charities helping Palestinians.

Ms Maris previously claimed Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment”.

She also condemned the actions of militant group Hamas, who killed more than 1,000 Israelis during attacks on October 7 in 2023.

“It is also crucial to acknowledge and denounce the actions by Hamas that qualify as war crimes, notably the taking of hostages and deliberately targeting civilians,” she said.

Ms Maris said she had been subjected to racism after the controversy erupted.

The St Andrews rector will remain in her post until October 26, despite no longer having her formal powers.

In December, we reported Ms Maris had been banned from the university’s winter graduation ceremonies.

The university said its decision to remove her from the governing body has “no bearing” on her freedom of speech.