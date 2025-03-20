Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe as Peter Murrell appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe as Peter Murrell appears in court

Ex-party chief Peter Murrell, her husband, appeared made no plea to a charge of embezzlement.

By Justin Bowie
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

The criminal probe into Nicola Sturgeon has been dropped after her husband Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

The former first minister was arrested and then later released in 2023 as officers investigated the parties finances in a probe dubbed Operation Branchform.

Police confirmed Ms Sturgeon was no longer under investigation hours after her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with embezzlement.

He made no plea during a private hearing and was granted bail.

Mr Murrell was charged by police last year as part of the long-running investigation.

Ms Sturgeon announced earlier this year that she and Mr Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

The former first minister resigned in February 2023, just weeks before her husband was arrested and their home was searched.

She announced plans to quit Holyrood in 2026 last week.

Angus-born SNP MSP Colin Beattie, a former party treasurer, was arrested and later released in 2023 while police made inquiries.

He has also been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal enquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73 year-old man arrested on April 18 2023, and the 54 year-old woman arrested on June 11 2023, have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”

A Crown Office spokesperson said: “A request from Police Scotland for advice and guidance in an investigation into a 73-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman has been responded to.

“The request was handled as part of a large-scale wider inquiry and without delay on the part of the prosecution service who recognise its significance.”

Regarding Mr Murrell’s court appearance, they said: “Professional prosecutors from COPFS and independent counsel are dealing with this case without involving the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General.

“All Scotland’s prosecutors operate independently of political influence.”

19