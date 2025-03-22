Dundee University staff must not be ‘used as cannon-fodder’, warns trade union chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff must not be ‘used as cannon-fodder’, warns trade union chief

The struggling institution has proposed cutting 632 roles to plug a £35 million financial black hole.

By Justin Bowie
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Union Congress. Image: PA.
Dundee University staff at risk of losing their jobs should not have to pay for the failings of management, a leading trade unionist has warned.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, warned employees “shouldn’t be used as cannon-fodder” to fix the financial crisis.

University bosses have proposed cutting 632 full-time roles to plug a £35 million deficit.

Principal Professor Shane O’Neill warned MSPs the institution could have run out of cash by June without lifeline support.

Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier after giving a speech in Dundee, she said: “It’s utterly scandalous what has been allowed to unfold.

“Those who are responsible for overseeing the potential demise of the institution must be held to account.

“Workers shouldn’t be used as cannon-fodder for the failings of management.

“Why is it, time after time, it’s workers on the ground who pay with their jobs rather than those who are at fault for running up a staggering £35m deficit?

‘Dundee University cannot fail’

“Every union will be opposing these cuts to jobs and management should be on notice for the opposition that is about to come.”

She added: “Simply put: Dundee University cannot fail.

“The potential failure of an institution, especially one as world leading as Dundee University, risks shaming the nation.”

Staff at the university began 15 days of strike action last month over management’s failure to rule out compulsory job losses.

And we revealed earlier this week further walkouts are likely to follow as the crisis continues to deepen.

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim University of Dundee principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

On Wednesday, university chiefs gave evidence at an extraordinary three-hour session of Holyrood’s education committee.

Prof O’Neill admitted serious errors were made and that the understanding of the institution’s financial picture was insufficient.

He said insolvency was a “real possibility” for the university.

On Friday, we revealed SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth is open to giving Dundee University more financial support.

A day earlier the Scottish Funding Council – responsible for directing higher education spending – gave the institution a £22 million loan.

