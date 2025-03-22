Dundee University staff must not be ‘used as cannon-fodder’, warns trade union chief

Dundee University staff at risk of losing their jobs should not have to pay for the failings of management, a leading trade unionist has warned.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, warned employees “shouldn’t be used as cannon-fodder” to fix the financial crisis.

University bosses have proposed cutting 632 full-time roles to plug a £35 million deficit.

Principal Professor Shane O’Neill warned MSPs the institution could have run out of cash by June without lifeline support.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier after giving a speech in Dundee, she said: “It’s utterly scandalous what has been allowed to unfold.

“Those who are responsible for overseeing the potential demise of the institution must be held to account.

“Workers shouldn’t be used as cannon-fodder for the failings of management.

“Why is it, time after time, it’s workers on the ground who pay with their jobs rather than those who are at fault for running up a staggering £35m deficit?

‘Dundee University cannot fail’

“Every union will be opposing these cuts to jobs and management should be on notice for the opposition that is about to come.”

She added: “Simply put: Dundee University cannot fail.

“The potential failure of an institution, especially one as world leading as Dundee University, risks shaming the nation.”

Staff at the university began 15 days of strike action last month over management’s failure to rule out compulsory job losses.

And we revealed earlier this week further walkouts are likely to follow as the crisis continues to deepen.

On Wednesday, university chiefs gave evidence at an extraordinary three-hour session of Holyrood’s education committee.

Prof O’Neill admitted serious errors were made and that the understanding of the institution’s financial picture was insufficient.

He said insolvency was a “real possibility” for the university.

On Friday, we revealed SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth is open to giving Dundee University more financial support.

A day earlier the Scottish Funding Council – responsible for directing higher education spending – gave the institution a £22 million loan.