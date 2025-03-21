BREAKING: Maggie Chapman is new Dundee University rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Maggie Chapman is new Dundee University rector

The North East Green MSP was backed by more than half of the students who voted.

By Justin Bowie
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
Green MSP Maggie Chapman has been elected as the new rector of Dundee University.

The North East politician will take up the senior post after being backed by just over half of all students who voted.

Ms Chapman won by the contest by defeating Gladiators star Sheli McCoy and the university students’ association’s vice president of academia Mubarak Babalola.

“It is a huge honour to be elected to this role, and I thank each and every person who voted for me, and all those who campaigned for me over this last week,” she said.

The Green MSP becomes rector at a time of crisis for Dundee University.

The struggling institution is battling a £35 million deficit and has proposed making 632 jobs redundant.

Ms Chapman previously said she wants to build back “broken” trust at the university.

Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.

She said: “Now is the time for a change in the way the university approaches both its governance and management.

We must shine a light on university governance and decision-making, ask challenging and maybe sometimes uncomfortable questions, and ensure we bring the voices of students and the staff who support their education, into every conversation we have.”

Ms Chapman previously served as the rector of Aberdeen University for six years from 2015.

She has served the North East region for the Greens in Holyrood since the 2021 election.

Ms Chapman won 664 of the 1,309 votes cast.

Mr Babalola picked up 395 votes, while Ms McCoy was backed by 250 students.

