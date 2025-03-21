BREAKING: Maggie Chapman is new Dundee University rector

Green MSP Maggie Chapman has been elected as the new rector of Dundee University.

The North East politician will take up the senior post after being backed by just over half of all students who voted.

Ms Chapman won by the contest by defeating Gladiators star Sheli McCoy and the university students’ association’s vice president of academia Mubarak Babalola.

“It is a huge honour to be elected to this role, and I thank each and every person who voted for me, and all those who campaigned for me over this last week,” she said.

The Green MSP becomes rector at a time of crisis for Dundee University.

The struggling institution is battling a £35 million deficit and has proposed making 632 jobs redundant.

Ms Chapman previously said she wants to build back “broken” trust at the university.

She said: “Now is the time for a change in the way the university approaches both its governance and management.

We must shine a light on university governance and decision-making, ask challenging and maybe sometimes uncomfortable questions, and ensure we bring the voices of students and the staff who support their education, into every conversation we have.”

Ms Chapman previously served as the rector of Aberdeen University for six years from 2015.

She has served the North East region for the Greens in Holyrood since the 2021 election.

Ms Chapman won 664 of the 1,309 votes cast.

Mr Babalola picked up 395 votes, while Ms McCoy was backed by 250 students.