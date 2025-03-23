EXCLUSIVE: 5 Dundee University chiefs set for Holyrood grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Dundee University chiefs set for Holyrood grilling

Former international vice principal Wendy Alexander is among latest senior staff invited to appear.

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Former Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Five Dundee University bosses are set to be quizzed by the Holyrood committee probing the institution’s financial crisis.

Principal Shane O’Neill was among those who gave evidence to MSPs during an extraordinary three-hour grilling in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

It was warned the university could have run out of cash by June without lifeline funding.

The institution has proposed making 632 jobs redundant to plug a £35 million deficit.

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We revealed afterwards that former principal Iain Gillespie, who resigned in December, had been invited to explain his role in the scandal.

Ex-finance chief Peter Fotheringham is also expected to appear, as is Amanda Millar, who quit as chair of the university court in February.

And The Courier understands former international vice principal Wendy Alexander will face questions from the education committee.

The former Scottish Labour leader stepped down from her senior post last year.

It is understood the university’s chief operating officer Dr Jim McGeorge, currently on leave, has also been invited.

‘Serious questions’

MSPs were extremely alarmed by what they heard on Wednesday.

Former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who chairs the education committee, said there were “serious questions” to be answered following the evidence session.

“To get the full picture, we are keen to hear from the former leadership team,” he said.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said an “oppressive environment” at the top of the university stopped alarm bells from being raised.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

He has also called for a ministerial taskforce to be put in place to prevent “seismic” job losses.

On Thursday, the Scottish Funding Council approved a £22 million loan for the struggling institution.

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth told The Courier she would not rule out giving more cash to the troubled university.

At last week’s explosive evidence session, interim finance director Helen Simpson – who replaced Mr Fotheringham – claimed she raised serious concerns about the university’s financial position on her first day in the job.

Her predecessor is now finance chief at Caledonia Housing Association.

A spokesperson said: “Peter Fotheringham joined Caledonia Housing Association in October 2024 as executive director of finance.

“We are aware of Wednesday’s committee proceedings.

“Of course, Peter’s response to the committee is a personal matter for him.”

