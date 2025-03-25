Debate: Do you agree with John Swinney or Dundee United chief Mark Ogren on football booze ban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Debate: Do you agree with John Swinney or Dundee United chief Mark Ogren on football booze ban?

Share your views here and take part in our poll on the future of Scotland’s alcohol ban in stadiums.

By Andy Philip
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren made it clear he thinks time should be called on the Scottish football alcohol ban.

But he’s not in charge of the legislation – and First Minister John Swinney says he’s “not sympathetic” to any relaxation.

With those two sides being heard in public, we’re testing your opinion too.

Do you agree with Mr Ogren that clubs are being denied a lucrative revenue stream?

Why can’t football fans be trusted if rugby fans can?

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

Other countries permit alcohol sales and encourage a family-friendly atmosphere. Would Scotland be any different?

It was reported that Police Scotland is willing to consider pilot projects on the sale of alcohol at football.

But last week, Mr Swinney repeated his position against alcohol sales to ordinary fans.

“I’ve not changed my view about alcohol in football stadiums,” he said.

“The evidence supports the conclusions I come to.”

He wants to encourage a “safe space” for the enjoyment of football. Is he right?

What do you think?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

More from Politics

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
7 key questions Dundee University probe will ask
4
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee University crisis probe launched as cover-up claims set to be investigated
14
Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Dundee University chiefs set for Holyrood grilling
33
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock
Maggie Chapman is new Dundee University rector
14
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: SNP education chief says government open to giving Dundee University more cash
6
Dundee University
£22m emergency funding package confirmed for Dundee University
12
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
SNP motorhome: Key questions on £100k Fife campervan
Alcohol has been restricted at Scottish football matches for decades. Image: Shutterstock
St Andrews rector launches fundraiser for legal fight against university
2
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon and Angus-born MSP break silence after being cleared in SNP police probe
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
5 Dundee University revelations from Holyrood grilling
18

Conversation