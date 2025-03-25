Debate: Do you agree with John Swinney or Dundee United chief Mark Ogren on football booze ban?

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren made it clear he thinks time should be called on the Scottish football alcohol ban.

But he’s not in charge of the legislation – and First Minister John Swinney says he’s “not sympathetic” to any relaxation.

With those two sides being heard in public, we’re testing your opinion too.

Do you agree with Mr Ogren that clubs are being denied a lucrative revenue stream?

Why can’t football fans be trusted if rugby fans can?

Other countries permit alcohol sales and encourage a family-friendly atmosphere. Would Scotland be any different?

It was reported that Police Scotland is willing to consider pilot projects on the sale of alcohol at football.

But last week, Mr Swinney repeated his position against alcohol sales to ordinary fans.

“I’ve not changed my view about alcohol in football stadiums,” he said.

“The evidence supports the conclusions I come to.”

He wants to encourage a “safe space” for the enjoyment of football. Is he right?

What do you think?

