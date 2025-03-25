Dundee University crisis probe launched as cover-up claims set to be investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee University crisis probe launched as cover-up claims set to be investigated

The Scottish Funding Council has commissioned an investigation into why university bosses were blindsided by the scale of the crisis.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

An independent probe into Dundee University’s financial crisis is underway.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) has published the terms of reference for the investigation into the institution’s turmoil.

Dundee University, which has a £35 million deficit, has warned 632 will have to be cut.

Last week bosses at the university, including interim principal Shane O’Neill, who later faced resignation questions, were grilled by MSPs at an extraordinary Holyrood committee evidence session.

‘Sudden downturn’

Former Glasgow Caledonian University principal Pamela Gillies will lead the independent investigation.

She wants to find out why university chiefs were “surprised” by its sudden financial downturn.

The probe will look at whether the institution’s senior leadership team tried to “suppress information” about the scale of the crisis.

Investigators also want to know why alarm bells were not raised at the appropriate time.

Dundee University
An independent probe will be launched into Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

University bosses will be quizzed on whether internal bodies, such as the court, were given a “false impression” of the institution’s health.

The probe will also look at why the university failed to manage its cash effectively, with an examination of whether budgets built in “unrealistic savings”.

It will ask if investment decisions were “appropriately agreed against their effects on the university’s sustainability”.

‘Encouraged to speak with staff’

An SFC statement read: “The team that will support Professor Gillies will have full access to all appropriate documentation and will have the opportunity to engage with members of the executive team and members of the university court as well as trades unions, regulators, contractors or wider stakeholders.

“Where possible, the investigator and team will be encouraged to speak with former members of staff.

“University staff and students or members of court may request an opportunity to provide evidence to the investigation team.”

Last week it emerged the university could have run out of cash by June without lifeline support.

Another five bosses at the institution during the crisis are set to be quizzed by Holyrood’s education committee, including former international vice principal Wendy Alexander and chief operating officer Dr Jim McGeorge, currently on leave.

University secretary Jim McGeorge is on leave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former Scottish Labour leader stepped down from her senior post last year.

Francesca Osowska, SFC chief executive, said: “The University of Dundee is one of Scotland’s world-leading institutions and we are committed to working alongside its senior team as it finalises and delivers a financial recovery plan that will see it return to a position of financial health.

“Alongside this work, it’s vital that the circumstances surrounding the financial challenges at the university are fully investigated, with rigour and transparency, and that lessons are learned to minimise the risk of this situation arising again.

“The appointment of an independent team will ensure a robust process.

“We will share the findings once this work has concluded and expect the university to act on those findings.”

