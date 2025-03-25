7 key questions Dundee University probe will ask

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 key questions Dundee University probe will ask

An independent investigation into the struggling institution’s financial crisis has been launched.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) appeared at Holyrood last week. Image: Scottish Parliament
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Dundee University’s huge financial crisis is now the subject of an independent probe.

The struggling institution has a £35 million deficit and threatened to make 632 job redundancies.

University bosses are under fire for their role in the escalating crisis.

Principal Shane O’Neill appeared at an extraordinary Holyrood committee on March 19.

The investigation – commissioned by the Scottish Funding Council – is being led by Professor Pamela Gillies and will take two months once her team is appointed.

Here’s seven key questions the fresh probe is set to ask.

1 – Was there a cover-up?

The independent probe will examine whether the university’s senior leadership team sought to hide the scale of the financial catastrophe.

The institution’s troubles came as a shock when the multi-million black hole was revealed in November last year.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.

University bosses, including Principal Iain Gillespie, quit shortly afterwards as the scandal grew.

The probe will ask if managers “sought to suppress information about the magnitude of the financial situation”.

2 – Why were university finances mismanaged?

Dundee University managers say they would have run out of cash by June without lifeline support.

The probe, being led by Professor Pamela Gillies, will look at why the institution “failed to manage its cash prudently, allowing it to deteriorate to critically low levels”.

Investigators also want to know if budgets relied on “unrealistic savings or income targets” and if investments made by the university were ever sustainable.

3 – What caused the financial crisis?

Bosses blame a decline in international student numbers for the £35 million deficit.

Investigators will look at whether “external factors” hitting the university’s pockets are primarily to blame.

The probe will also ask whether poor internal governance and internal financial management was ultimately responsible.

4 – Has the university bungled its response?

Investigators will ask whether “executive or governance failures” since November “inhibited” Dundee’s recovery.

Dundee University staff on strike. Image: Paul Reid.

Furious university staff went on strike over the proposed job cuts.

And the departure of senior leaders left a vacuum at the top of the institution.

5 – Were staff gagged from speaking out?

The investigation’s report into the crisis also intends to explore “cultural issues”.

That will include whether staff at the university “felt unable to raise concerns” about the scope of the institution’s woes.

Prof Gillies and her team plan to speak to members of staff while probing the scandal.

Employees are also encouraged to give useful evidence to the investigation.

6 – What role did the university court play?

The probe is set to ask why internal bodies – such as the university court – were left in the dark for so long.

The court is supposed to oversee the work of the university and scrutinises the executive team.

But they were blindsided by the scale of the black hole and only found out how bad the situation was last November.

Amanda Millar was chair of court at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.

Former chair Amanda Millar quit in February.

A final report will also ask if the court failed in its own governing duties.

7 – What lessons can be learned?

The Scottish Funding Council hopes the probe will allow Dundee University to “learn lessons” about what went wrong.

The Dundee institution is not the only Scottish university in crisis and facing job losses.

It’s expected the findings of the investigation will be “beneficial” for the wider higher education sector at a time of difficulty.

Conversation