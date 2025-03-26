Pamela Gillies: Who is Dundonian leading probe into University of Dundee crisis?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pamela Gillies: Who is Dundonian leading probe into University of Dundee crisis?

The former Glasgow Caledonian principal will lead an independent investigation into the root causes of financial problems.

Pamela Gillies received an honorary degree from Aberdeen University in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Pamela Gillies was appointed to lead the investigation into troubled Dundee University after a long career in higher education.

The position was announced by the Scottish Funding Council, which oversees colleges and universities, in Holyrood on March 19.

The probe was ordered months after a £35 million deficit emerged in Dundee University’s finances.

The principal, Iain Gillespie, and other senior management subsequently left, staff went on strike and more than 600 jobs were put in jeopardy.

Who is the woman in charge of looking into Dundee’s handling of the saga?

Recent times

Most recently, Ms Gillies – who is from Dundee – was principal at Glasgow Caledonian University, leaving in 2022 after joining in 2006.

In that time, the university expanded with a New York campus which ran into its own problems.

Public loans worth more than £26 million were made available under First Minister Alex Salmond but in 2023 the project admitted it had not reached its potential and was sold off.

Mr Gillespie, while at Dundee University, was criticised for running up large travel bills with expensive foreign hotel trips.

Staff lost confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.

And in 2016, it was reported Ms Gillies spent more on hotels in the previous year than any other university boss in Britain.

She earned £226,000 in 2016-17, accounts show.

Glasgow Caledonian, at the time, said Ms Gillies “maximises the value of each business trip with a full schedule of engagements to further the interests of the university and Scotland”.

She had the second highest list of air travel bills too.

Early career

Her career began when she graduated from Aberdeen University in 1976 with a BSc in Physiology and a teaching diploma. She was the first in her family to go to university.

She went on to graduate from Nottingham University before beginning a research career in 1978 in the government’s department of education.

Her academic career took her to Nottingham where she ended up as a vice chancellor in 2001.

She was worked in San Francisco on AIDS research, at the World Health Organization and at Harvard in the US.

She was made a CBE in the 2013 New Year Honours list for services to education and public health.

Beyond academia, she chairs the board of The Circle, a charity founded by Annie Lennox to promote gender equality, women’s economic opportunities and to reduce gender-based violence globally.

She is also on the board of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Scottish Lunchtime Theatre: A Play, A Pie & A Pint.

Ms Gillies was announced as lead investigator during a meeting of Holyrood’s education committee.

Committee member Michael Marra, a Dundee-based Labour MSP, described her during the session as a “very eminent individual”.

He added: “She is a good Dundonian as well as someone who has led in the sector.”

Conversation