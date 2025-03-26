EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to ‘travelling’

Globe-trotting former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie declined an invite to be quizzed by Holyrood’s education committee because he is currently “travelling”.

Mr Gillespie quit last December as the university became embroiled in a financial crisis after he was criticised for lucrative trips abroad.

The Courier revealed he stayed in a five-star hotel during a trip to Hong Kong on business-class flights which cost £4,723.

Mr Gillespie was one of five university chiefs asked to appear in front of the education committee on April 2.

But sources close to the probe told The Courier he is unable to attend while on his travels – and did not indicate whether he could appear at a future date.

It is understood the university’s chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, who is “on leave”, also declined because he is still employed by the university.

That’s despite MSPs hearing from senior management – including new principal Shane O’Neill – during an extraordinary evidence session on March 19.

Sources say ex-director of finance Peter Fotheringham and former international vice-principal Wendy Alexander are both keen to attend the committee.

It’s understood Amanda Millar, who recently quit as chair of the university court, is also happy to engage with MSPs.

But the original target date of April 2 for a further hearing will be postponed until after Holyrood’s spring recess.

“It won’t be next week now,” one source said.

It’s hoped the education committee will be able to hold the next university hearing by the end of April or start of May.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit and has proposed making 632 full-time roles redundant.

At last week’s Holyrood committee, it was warned the institution would have run out of cash by June without government support.

In December, we looked at former principal Mr Gillespie’s downfall following his abrupt departure from the top job.

Staff at the university were stunned by his sudden exit.

Some senior figures only learned he had resigned when they read it in The Courier.

In December, no resignation statement was issued from Mr Gillespie and no explanation given for his decision to quit his role as University of Dundee principal.

He has not spoken publicly about the decision.

But Mr Gillespie’s LinkedIn page has been changed to reflect his departure.

His profile says he is “an internationally recognised leader in higher education, innovation, economic transition and environmental science”.

It adds: “He recently stepped down from his role as Principal & Vice Chancellor (President) of the University of Dundee, the UK’s leading university for life sciences research and innovation, after having led that institution to recognition as Scottish University of the Year in two of the last three years.

“He also led Universities Scotland, the body representing all 19 Scottish Universities, from August 2023-December 2024.”

Earlier this week we revealed an independent probe has been launched into Dundee University’s financial crisis.

Investigators will examine whether efforts were made to cover up the scandal and why the institution’s finances were able to deteriorate so much.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The committee is currently considering its approach towards further scrutiny of the financial difficulties at Dundee University, and will provide further details of this in due course.”

A Dundee University spokesperson told The Courier they understand the next evidence session is likely to take place after Easter.