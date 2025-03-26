EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to ‘travelling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to ‘travelling’

Iain Gillespie came under fire for 5-star trips abroad on business-class flights before his exit from the financially troubled institution.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Globe-trotting former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie declined an invite to be quizzed by Holyrood’s education committee because he is currently “travelling”.

Mr Gillespie quit last December as the university became embroiled in a financial crisis after he was criticised for lucrative trips abroad.

The Courier revealed he stayed in a five-star hotel during a trip to Hong Kong on business-class flights which cost £4,723.

Mr Gillespie was one of five university chiefs asked to appear in front of the education committee on April 2.

But sources close to the probe told The Courier he is unable to attend while on his travels – and did not indicate whether he could appear at a future date.

It is understood the university’s chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, who is “on leave”, also declined because he is still employed by the university.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) appeared at Holyrood last week. Image: Scottish Parliament

That’s despite MSPs hearing from senior management – including new principal Shane O’Neill – during an extraordinary evidence session on March 19.

Sources say ex-director of finance Peter Fotheringham and former international vice-principal Wendy Alexander are both keen to attend the committee.

It’s understood Amanda Millar, who recently quit as chair of the university court, is also happy to engage with MSPs.

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Former Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

But the original target date of April 2 for a further hearing will be postponed until after Holyrood’s spring recess.

“It won’t be next week now,” one source said.

It’s hoped the education committee will be able to hold the next university hearing by the end of April or start of May.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit and has proposed making 632 full-time roles redundant.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

At last week’s Holyrood committee, it was warned the institution would have run out of cash by June without government support.

In December, we looked at former principal Mr Gillespie’s downfall following his abrupt departure from the top job.

Staff at the university were stunned by his sudden exit.

Some senior figures only learned he had resigned when they read it in The Courier.

In December, no resignation statement was issued from Mr Gillespie and no explanation given for his decision to quit his role as University of Dundee principal.

He has not spoken publicly about the decision.

But Mr Gillespie’s LinkedIn page has been changed to reflect his departure.

His profile says he is “an internationally recognised leader in higher education, innovation, economic transition and environmental science”.

It adds: “He recently stepped down from his role as Principal & Vice Chancellor (President) of the University of Dundee, the UK’s leading university for life sciences research and innovation, after having led that institution to recognition as Scottish University of the Year in two of the last three years.

“He also led Universities Scotland, the body representing all 19 Scottish Universities, from August 2023-December 2024.”

Earlier this week we revealed an independent probe has been launched into Dundee University’s financial crisis.

Investigators will examine whether efforts were made to cover up the scandal and why the institution’s finances were able to deteriorate so much.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The committee is currently considering its approach towards further scrutiny of the financial difficulties at Dundee University, and will provide further details of this in due course.”

A Dundee University spokesperson told The Courier they understand the next evidence session is likely to take place after Easter.

More from Politics

University of Aberdeen 2016 Graduation Ceremony at Elphinstone Hall, Kings College campus, Old Aberdeen. Picutre of honorary graduate Pamela Gillies. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 17/06/2016
Pamela Gillies: Who is Dundonian leading probe into University of Dundee crisis?
2
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
7 key questions Dundee University probe will ask
6
Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.
Dundee University crisis probe launched as cover-up claims set to be investigated
15
Alcohol is currently not permitted to be consumed in Scottish football stadiums. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Debate: Do you agree with John Swinney or Dundee United chief Mark Ogren on…
26
Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Dundee University chiefs set for Holyrood grilling
33
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
Maggie Chapman is new Dundee University rector
14
Jenny Gilruth spoke about the government's response to the crisis which has left hundreds of jobs at risk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP education chief says government open to giving Dundee University more cash
6
Dundee University
£22m emergency funding package confirmed for Dundee University
12
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
SNP motorhome: Key questions on £100k Fife campervan
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
St Andrews rector launches fundraiser for legal fight against university
2

Conversation