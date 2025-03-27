EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chiefs could be FORCED to attend Holyrood grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chiefs could be FORCED to attend Holyrood grilling

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is taking advice on using a legal power for the first time to compel people to attend in person.

Former Dundee University Principal Iain Gillespie.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie is among senior figures linked to the crisis-hit institution who may be compelled to give evidence at Holyrood in a legal first.

It’s understood the Scottish Parliament’s education committee is exploring how to take the unprecedented step which would force witnesses to be grilled by MSPs.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday that Mr Gillespie – who quit in December – had turned down an invitation to be quizzed next week because he is “travelling”.

Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sources close to the probe told us Jim McGeorge, Dundee University’s chief operating officer, had also declined to be quizzed in Holyrood.

The Courier understands Scottish Tory MSP Douglas Ross, the committee convenor, is seeking advice on using legal powers for the first time which would leave the two men with no choice.

Potential witnesses can refuse invitations to appear in person at inquiries in parliament.

But Section 23 of the Scotland Act – the legislation which set up and governs the devolved Scottish Parliament – states where exceptions can be made.

Scottish Tory MSP Douglas Ross is the convenor of the education committee. Image: PA.

MSPs can require the attendance of a witness “concerning any subject for which any member of the Scottish Government has general responsibility”.

Angus SNP veteran Graeme Dey currently serves as the government’s minister for higher education and has been quizzed on the crisis.

The Scottish Government also stepped in to approve lifeline funding for Dundee University.

Section 23 of the Scotland Act also gives MSPs the power to demand relevant documents.

This was used for the first time in 2021 during the Holyrood inquiry into the handling of harassment claims against Alex Salmond.

But the legal mechanism has never been used to compel a witness to appear at the parliament.

One source told The Courier this was being considered, but acknowledged “the hurdles are high”.

Another insider said “other options” would be explored to ensure senior leadership figures from the university attend.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
Invites were sent out to Mr Gillespie, Mr McGeorge, and three other ex-university chiefs after an extraordinary evidence session last week.

Principal Shane O’Neill was among those who were grilled by MSPs as it was revealed the institution would have run out of cash by June without lifeline support.

Former international vice-principal Wendy Alexander is keen to attend the education committee when the Dundee University crisis is subjected to mure scrutiny.

Ex-finance chief Peter Fotheringham has also agreed to be quizzed.

The university is currently battling a £35 million black hole and has proposed making 632 full-time roles redundant.

