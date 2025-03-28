Who is Jim McGeorge? Second Dundee University chief who declined Holyrood grilling

Dundee University’s chief operating officer Dr Jim McGeorge has declined an invitation to be quizzed by Holyrood MSPs about the crisis-hit institution.

Several key figures at the university have already answered questions from politicians on its financial turmoil.

But McGeorge’s appearance at the Scottish Parliament – along with that of former principal Iain Gillespie – is now up in the air.

As the university grapples with a £35 million deficit, here’s all you need to know about the senior executive who is “on leave” from his role.

What are Dr McGeorge’s duties?

As chief operating officer, Dr McGeorge is responsible for the “efficient and effective management” of the university.

He oversees all high level legal and compliance affairs and gives “support and advice” to the university court.

Dr McGeorge is also university secretary.

He works alongside senior executives to try and improve “academic and financial performance”.

The university website says he has a “particular responsibility for the provision of professional services that meet a “high standard and represent value for money”.

Dr McGeorge is listed as chairing several committees at the university.

In an previous interview, he said there is no “typical day” in his role due to the number of responsibilities he holds.

“The sheer diversity of the role, and the need to be an all rounder, means that you never feel stale,” he told the Association of Heads of University Administration.

But he admits his role has its challenges.

“My diary can be something of a nightmare,” he said.

“It’s sometimes hard to find time in the day to think, take forward longer-term projects, clear email, buy a sandwich, or go to the loo.”

He describes the Covid pandemic as the “biggest challenge” of his career.

And presciently, he warned Scottish universities “face a more difficult funding environment” than English institutions.

He said four years ago that Dundee University had been slow to focus on international recruitment.

A decline in students from abroad is seen as a key driver behind the institution’s financial crisis.

What is his professional background?

Dr McGeorge has been in his current post at Dundee University since 2009.

He held a number of managerial roles at nearby Abertay University from 1996 onwards, eventually becoming academic secretary.

Dr McGeorge was then appointed director of strategic planning and governance for Stirling University in 2005.

Two years later he became deputy university secretary before moving to Dundee.

Dr McGeorge jokingly describes university administration as the “dark side” of the sector.

Prior to his professional career he studied zoology at Liverpool University in the late 1980s.

He then moved to Scotland to write a PhD on diseases and parasites in fish.

Why is he on leave?

The Courier revealed Dr McGeorge was on a leave of absence from his role in January.

No official reason was given.

The university would not confirm if his sabbatical was linked to the major cash crisis.

A spokesperson said there is no set date for when he will return.

Why won’t he appear at Holyrood?

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s education committee grilled senior management – including principal Shane O’Neill – on March 19.

Despite that, The Courier understands Dr McGeorge is refusing to appear because he is a serving member of staff at the university.

He was one of five senior leadership figures invited by MSPs following the first extraordinary evidence session.

Former principal Gillespie also declined an invitation because he is “travelling”.

But we revealed the two men could be forced to appear if MSPs are able to use legal powers for the first time.