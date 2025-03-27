John Swinney ‘very concerned’ at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism and ADHD referrals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney ‘very concerned’ at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism and ADHD referrals

Thousands of children and young people are waiting years for autism and ADHD assessments.

By Fiona McDonald
The first minister responded to autism and ADHD service changes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister John Swinney raised concerns about the way NHS Tayside managed its move to scrap new referrals for children’s autism and ADHD services.

His comments at Holyrood come one week after the health board announced it will no longer accept neurodevelopmental referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for those without a co-existing mental health problem.

Mr Swinney said: “I’m very concerned by the manner in which the proposals that have been set out by NHS Tayside have been communicated, because I acknowledge that they are likely to have caused alarm.”

The issue was raised in parliament on Thursday by Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser.

He asked the first minister what the Scottish Government is doing to address concerns faced by young people and their parents who will not be able to access the help that they “desperately need”.

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser.
Murdo Fraser raised concerns to John Swinney in the chamber. Image: PA

Mr Swinney, the MSP for North Perthshire, said NHS Tayside’s proposals “have not been well communicated.”

The SNP leader said he was sent emails from constituents experiencing difficulties since learning of the health board’s decision.

‘Mental wellbeing challenges’

He added: “I think what NHS Tayside was trying to do is trying to recognise that there is early intervention support that can be available within the community, that can assist young people that are presenting with mental wellbeing challenges.

“Which, if we do that, will eventually reduce pressure on the CAMHS service, so the CAMHS service can be focused on those children with the more acute clinical requirement for that support.”

The first minister said the health secretary is working with NHS Tayside and other health boards to ensure that early intervention is put in place, to reduce pressure put on the CAMHS service.

The Courier reported in February that thousands of children and young people are waiting years for autism and ADHD assessments.

Scrapping of new referrals includes assessment for conditions such as ADHD and autism, but anyone who has already been referred will not be affected.

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.

Conversation