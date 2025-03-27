John Swinney ‘very concerned’ at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism and ADHD referrals

First Minister John Swinney raised concerns about the way NHS Tayside managed its move to scrap new referrals for children’s autism and ADHD services.

His comments at Holyrood come one week after the health board announced it will no longer accept neurodevelopmental referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for those without a co-existing mental health problem.

Mr Swinney said: “I’m very concerned by the manner in which the proposals that have been set out by NHS Tayside have been communicated, because I acknowledge that they are likely to have caused alarm.”

The issue was raised in parliament on Thursday by Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser.

He asked the first minister what the Scottish Government is doing to address concerns faced by young people and their parents who will not be able to access the help that they “desperately need”.

Mr Swinney, the MSP for North Perthshire, said NHS Tayside’s proposals “have not been well communicated.”

The SNP leader said he was sent emails from constituents experiencing difficulties since learning of the health board’s decision.

‘Mental wellbeing challenges’

He added: “I think what NHS Tayside was trying to do is trying to recognise that there is early intervention support that can be available within the community, that can assist young people that are presenting with mental wellbeing challenges.

“Which, if we do that, will eventually reduce pressure on the CAMHS service, so the CAMHS service can be focused on those children with the more acute clinical requirement for that support.”

The first minister said the health secretary is working with NHS Tayside and other health boards to ensure that early intervention is put in place, to reduce pressure put on the CAMHS service.

The Courier reported in February that thousands of children and young people are waiting years for autism and ADHD assessments.

Scrapping of new referrals includes assessment for conditions such as ADHD and autism, but anyone who has already been referred will not be affected.

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.