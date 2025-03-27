EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office

More than 600 jobs are at risk at the university as it tries to recover from a £35 million deficit.

Dundee University staff outside leadership team offices on fourth floor of tower building. Image: Connor Bertie
By Connor Bertie and Justin Bowie

A University of Dundee town hall meeting escalated on Thursday afternoon as staff marched on the principal’s office.

It’s understood senior management alerted security during the incident which saw employees at the institution demand University Executive Group (UEG) members answer questions about its financial crisis and their futures.

Up to 20 members of staff, who made their way to the fourth floor of the Tower Building near interim principal Shane O’Neill’s office, were then asked to disperse.

The university summit was held as uncertainty over the turmoil grows.

632 jobs are at risk as it tries to recover from a £35 million deficit.

‘Unacceptable’

A University of Dundee spokesperson said: “A group of staff members were asked to disperse from outside the interim principal’s office after congregating there following a town hall meeting organised by the campus unions.

“There have been weekly meetings with the campus unions, with the next one scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are committed to working alongside staff to secure a positive future for the university and we are currently evaluating alternative recovery proposals presented by the campus unions.

University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
University of Dundee’s Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“However, actions such as we have seen today are not acceptable and are not in any way conducive to constructive engagement.”

This week an independent probe into the institution’s financial crisis was launched.

And nearly 1,000 people, both online and in-person, attended Thursday’s town hall meeting to discuss the issues.

‘632, shame on you’

The event was held by the three campus unions – UCU, Unison and Unite.

Staff and students expressed their outrage at the lack of communication from the university’s leadership team, who it is claimed were absent from the gathering.

One person in attendance shouted: “We need new leaders now.”

There were calls for UEG sackings before protesters decided to head to the fourth floor amid chants of: “632, shame on you.”

On arrival, one or two knocked on the door of senior management offices.

Within minutes, security who had been present at the town hall meeting were on the scene.

One campus security guard said: “We’ve got concerned members of staff inside.

“They’re feeling unsafe.”

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra – worked at the university for 16 years prior to his election to parliament – told us: “This is an extraordinarily stressful time for all staff and full inclusion of the university community in decision making is vital to build confidence in a process that to date has lacked both transparency and accountability.

“The situation is urgent and the management in place must now be fully focussed on meeting the two-week deadline that I made them commit to in front of parliamentary committee.

“It is vital they are supported in that urgent work, the latest version of which staff will rightly have the chance to examine and challenge fully.”

We told earlier this week how former principal Iain Gillespie and chief operations officer Jim McGeorge could be compelled to give evidence at Holyrood on the university’s troubles in a legal first.

Mr Gillespie – who quit in December – has turned down an invitation to be quizzed because he is “travelling”.

