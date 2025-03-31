EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector claims she’s victim of university ‘smear campaign’ in Israel row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector claims she’s victim of university ‘smear campaign’ in Israel row

In an interview with The Courier, Stella Maris says university principal Sally Mapstone should be investigated for trying to silence pro-Palestine voices.

St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The rector of St Andrews University claims she’s been the victim of a “smear campaign” after she was stripped of her powers in a row over Israel-Palestine comments.

Stella Maris escalated her war of words with the university as she spoke to The Courier for the first time about the controversy.

“They’ve made claims that are just indefensible,” she says.

“They’ve gone on a smear campaign.”

Ms Maris was criticised in November 2023 when she said Israel was carrying out genocidal attacks in Gaza.

Ms Maris said in her initial statement that Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment”.

The comments sparked an independent probe which ruled she had shown “poor judgement” and breached her responsibilities as rector.

In an unprecedented move, Ms Maris was then removed from the university court because she disputed the investigation’s findings.

‘Incredibly stressful’

“It has been incredibly stressful,” she told The Courier.

“If I had any idea of what was to come, it would have shocked me.”

“The university in trying to fix this situation has added fuel to the fire.

“They’ve not treated me fairly. I want them to be held accountable for this.

“The university remains confident in its ability to defame me.”

University bosses insist Ms Maris was not penalised for her remarks about the conflict in Gaza, but because she did not accept the findings of Morag Ross KC’s report.

“That explanation doesn’t make any sense,” she says.

Ms Maris has been stripped of her powers as rector.

“An investigation was triggered by my statement.”

“I accept she found those findings – I don’t agree with them.”

Ms Maris says she has significant problems with aspects of the independent report.

One section criticised her for comments made on Instagram which said: “I don’t hate Jewish people. Please stop being weird.”

Ms Maris told The Courier she believes this was proportionate because she had been called “Jew-hating Stella”.

The investigation into the St Andrews rector was sparked by an open letter which expressed “deep concern” over her statement on Gaza.

But Ms Maris claims the university ignored correspondence from students who support her.

“When I brought the open letter to them, they refused to engage with it,” she says.

St Andrews University Principal, Sally Mapstone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Last year, the university’s students’ association called on St Andrews principal Sally Mapstone to apologise for “downplaying the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza”.

Ms Maris said the university chief should be subject to an investigation just like she was.

“It’s a clear double-standard,” she told The Courier.

“Given the standard they have set, surely by their logic, they should be investigating the principal?”

The report into Ms Maris claimed her remarks could have encouraged increased antisemitism.

St Andrews University has referenced assaults on two Jewish students which were reported in the town.

“Antisemitism is something I take very seriously,” Ms Maris says, adding that she engaged with the university’s Jewish society.

She also condemned attacks carried out by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, which killed more than 1,000 Israelis.

‘I knew what I was doing’

She does not regret her comments on the conflict in Gaza – despite the row which ensued.

“I’m not stupid, I didn’t accidentally release a statement,” she adds.

“I knew exactly what I was doing, and I knew why I was doing it.

“None of the pushback countered the reality that there’s a genocide going on.”

A spokesperson for St Andrews University said: “The rector of any university is bound by the responsibilities and standards required of all members of the university court and the legal requirements associated with being a charity trustee.

“Ms Maris repeatedly refused to comply with those important requirements and for these reasons alone the court was left with no option but to discharge her from her role as president of Court and trustee of the charity.

“Ms Maris remains the rector of the university, and we have made several offers to provide the appropriate support she might need in undertaking that role until the end of her term of office.”

Ms Maris is currently appealing the university’s decision to remove her from its court.

If she fails, the rector is raising funds to mount a legal challenge.

“I want them to be held accountable,” she said.

Conversation