COURIER OPINION: All Dundee University chiefs owe staff answers – even if it means uncomfortable questions

Two senior managers at the institution - including ex-principal Iain Gillespie - have turned down requests to be grilled by MSPs.

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
By The Courier Comment

Dundee University chiefs have not covered themselves in glory since the institution was gripped by financial crisis.

To say staff at risk of losing their jobs are furious at management would be an understatement.

Thursday’s impromptu protest near the principal’s office, which led to security being called, underlines the strength of feeling at the institution.

They will also be angered by reports in the The Courier that some senior executives declined to be quizzed by Holyrood’s education committee.

Former principal Iain Gillespie – who quit in December, just weeks after trouble emerged – says he cannot make a date next week because he is “travelling”.

Chief operating officer Jim McGeorge has also refused to be questioned by MSPs, despite his crucial role at the university.

Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But they may still be forced to appear.

Education committee convenor Douglas Ross is exploring how he can force the two men into the room.

MSPs are considering using legal powers for the first time which would compel them both to answer questions.

It is incredible this may need to be done.

But it also demonstrates just how seriously senior politicians are taking the scandal.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
The education committee’s interrogation of current executives on March 19 was described as one of the most extraordinary ever seen in Holyrood.

It demonstrated the value of the university’s senior leadership being held to account for their roles.

Committee convenor Mr Ross may have struggled at the end of his time as Scottish Tory leader.

But his stewardship of the education committee has won him plenty of plaudits, even from some political rivals.

Scottish Tory MSP Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

He has been unafraid to ask tough questions of university chiefs and appears determined to get to the heart of the saga.

His willingness to take any steps necessary to quiz executives at the institution should be applauded.

Mr Gillespie and Mr McGeorge will undoubtedly face a tough time if they are made to appear at parliament.

Yet they should not need to be cajoled into doing so.

It should not be an option to ignore the committee.

Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

Dundee University bosses are well renumerated, and they can shed light on many of the unanswered questions.

They can also help point the finger of blame to other institutions – not least the Scottish Government.

Managers owe answers to the hundreds of employees who have been left fearing for their future.

It might mean they are in for an uncomfortable few hours.

But all university staff who are asked to speak out about the crisis should be willing to do so.

Only by finding out exactly what went wrong – and why – can the struggling university hope to avoid another financial meltdown in future.

Dundee University executives must be fully transparent about their own roles in the crisis.

And if unprecedented legal steps are needed to get some of them in the hotseat, then so be it.

Conversation