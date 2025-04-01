NHS Fife refuses to answer SECOND key question on trans row tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife refuses to answer SECOND key question on trans row tribunal

The health board previously refused to declare how much it had spent on the controversial case so far.

By Justin Bowie
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife bosses are refusing to say if they took legal advice on their chances of winning a controversial transgender changing room row tribunal.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board after she was suspended following a confrontation with trans doctor Beth Upton.

NHS Fife previously would not tell The Courier how much taxpayers’ money had been spent on the case so far.

The health board claimed it was exempt from needing to reveal the overall figure because it would involve disclosing personal information.

Now NHS Fife has used the same excuse to avoid confirming whether lawyers were consulted about the likely outcome of the case before the tribunal started.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, the health board said: “Information relating directly or indirectly to an individual is personal information.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Disclosure of information pertaining to individual members of staff would be in breach of confidentiality and data protection principles.”

Susan Smith, a director of gender critical campaign group For Women Scotland, accused the health board of evasion.

“We all know who’s involved in the case,” she told The Courier.

“Whether they got legal advice or not is the question, and that doesn’t touch on any personal information.

“It’s a straight yes or no answer. It looks like evasion.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “I can understand why NHS Fife would not want to release any legal advice, but there is no reason why they cannot disclose whether they obtained legal advice.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“Indeed, it would be remarkable if they had not given they were facing a tribunal case.”

The latest revelations spark further transparency questions for NHS Fife.

The health board was criticised for its refusal to reveal details of its spending for the Dundee tribunal so far.

It then transpired NHS Fife is not even paying the full cost.

The health board is covering “part” of the legal fees, while the rest is being covered by a national risk scheme to prevent financial losses.

NHS Fife originally tried to fight the case in private – and wanted Dr Upton’s identity to be kept anonymous.

This was rejected by a judge.

In another Freedom of Information response, NHS Fife said the decision to pursue the privacy angle was made alongside National Services Scotland’s legal team.

In a separate request, the national health body: “NHS National Services Scotland did not seek a Rule 50 Order to have the tribunal heard in private.”

NHS Fife has since confirmed to The Courier it is for the health board “to make applications relevant to proceedings”.

The tribunal began on February 3 and two weeks of evidence were heard.

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton both gave their own accounts of the changing room row on Christmas Eve in 2023 which sparked the controversy.

The hearing is set to reconvene in July.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Fife did not initiate the ongoing legal proceedings and is instead defending an action brought by the claimant in this case.”