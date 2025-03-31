700 Dundee University staff could leave as crisis cuts hit life sciences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

700 Dundee University staff could leave as crisis cuts hit life sciences

Principal Shane O’Neill revealed the human cost of the cuts and the subjects at the institution which could be dramatically scaled back to plug a £35 million deficit.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.
Dundee University is battling a £35 million deficit.

Dundee University could make around 700 staff members redundant to plug its £35 million financial black hole, the principal of the crisis-hit institution admitted.

Principal Shane O’Neill revealed the full possible human cost of the job in an update letter to the Scottish Parliament’s education committee.

University chiefs previously described how up to 632 full-time roles were at risk.

Professor O’Neill warned this means “around 700 individuals would be impacted” in total, taking in the reality that many part-time staff are likely to be leaving.

The university principal also revealed in his update which subjects could be cut back as part of the recovery bid.

World-class life sciences courses – regularly ranked among the best in the UK – are at risk.

Dundee University principal Professor Shane O'Neill
Dundee University interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Prof O’Neill confirmed to MSPs modules would be cut by at least 15%.

In February we reported how the university’s top forensic research centre is facing the axe, putting 24 jobs at risk.

Staff had been called “heroes” by the university for their cutting-edge work just a day before the announcement was made.

Physics, business, geography, mathematics, computing, art, and humanities courses are all in the firing line as well

But Prof O’Neill said this would be done “so that we can better manage staff workloads going forward”.

He added: “We will ensure that the coherence and quality of all programmes will be maintained.”

The university principal said medicine, dentistry, nursing, and education courses would all be protected from any cutbacks.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.
North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “This number of job losses will be devastating for so many workers at the university and for the Dundee economy.

“The SNP has to step forward with a bailout equal to the scale of this disaster.”

Prof O’Neill appeared before Holyrood’s education committee alongside senior staff members on March 19.

It was warned the university would have run out of money by June without lifeline £22 million funding approved by the Scottish Government.

Last week we reported that university security had to be called when staff marched on the principal’s office.

More from Politics

St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector claims she's victim of university 'smear campaign' in Israel row
5
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
COURIER OPINION: All Dundee University chiefs owe staff answers – even if it means…
7
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August last year.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel 'criminal investigation' launched as police chief reveals prosecution decision timescale
Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Who is Jim McGeorge? Second Dundee University chief who declined Holyrood grilling
11
Dundee University staff outside leadership team offices on fourth floor of tower building. Image: Connor Bertie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University security called as staff march on principal’s office
24
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25 First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during a visit to Kirriemuir Health Centre, ahead of Stage 3 Budget (Scotland) Bill. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Budget. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney 'very concerned' at NHS Tayside handling of decision to scrap new autism…
13
Former Dundee University Principal Iain Gillespie.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chiefs could be FORCED to attend Holyrood grilling
17
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis declines Holyrood grilling due to 'travelling'
13
University of Aberdeen 2016 Graduation Ceremony at Elphinstone Hall, Kings College campus, Old Aberdeen. Picutre of honorary graduate Pamela Gillies. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 17/06/2016
Pamela Gillies: Who is Dundonian leading probe into University of Dundee crisis?
4
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
7 key questions Dundee University probe will ask
5

Conversation