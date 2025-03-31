700 Dundee University staff could leave as crisis cuts hit life sciences

Dundee University could make around 700 staff members redundant to plug its £35 million financial black hole, the principal of the crisis-hit institution admitted.

Principal Shane O’Neill revealed the full possible human cost of the job in an update letter to the Scottish Parliament’s education committee.

University chiefs previously described how up to 632 full-time roles were at risk.

Professor O’Neill warned this means “around 700 individuals would be impacted” in total, taking in the reality that many part-time staff are likely to be leaving.

The university principal also revealed in his update which subjects could be cut back as part of the recovery bid.

World-class life sciences courses – regularly ranked among the best in the UK – are at risk.

Prof O’Neill confirmed to MSPs modules would be cut by at least 15%.

In February we reported how the university’s top forensic research centre is facing the axe, putting 24 jobs at risk.

Staff had been called “heroes” by the university for their cutting-edge work just a day before the announcement was made.

Physics, business, geography, mathematics, computing, art, and humanities courses are all in the firing line as well

But Prof O’Neill said this would be done “so that we can better manage staff workloads going forward”.

He added: “We will ensure that the coherence and quality of all programmes will be maintained.”

The university principal said medicine, dentistry, nursing, and education courses would all be protected from any cutbacks.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “This number of job losses will be devastating for so many workers at the university and for the Dundee economy.

“The SNP has to step forward with a bailout equal to the scale of this disaster.”

Prof O’Neill appeared before Holyrood’s education committee alongside senior staff members on March 19.

It was warned the university would have run out of money by June without lifeline £22 million funding approved by the Scottish Government.

Last week we reported that university security had to be called when staff marched on the principal’s office.