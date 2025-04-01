Equalities watchdog sends enforcement warning to NHS Fife over trans changing room row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equalities watchdog sends enforcement warning to NHS Fife over trans changing room row

The regulator intervened in the row over NHS Fife allowing trans staff to use single-sex changing facilities.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter.
NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter. Image: NHS Fife

NHS Fife could face enforcement powers by Britain’s equalities watchdog to protect women-only spaces, it has been warned.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) intervened as part of a controversial employment tribunal brought by Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie.

The EHRC had already written to NHS Fife reminding the health board of its duties and asking for impact assessments and policies which affect equalities to be handed over.

Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But in a response, NHS Fife chief Carol Potter reportedly failed to provide the documents requested.

Ms Potter also said the health board would not consider adjusting its policies until after the conclusion of the tribunal.

NHS Fife suspended Ms Peggie and launched a probe after she challenged Dr Upton, who was born male but identifies as a woman, for using the female changing room at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Ms Peggie brought an employment claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton alleging discrimination and harassment.

In her letter to the EHRC, Ms Potter claimed the board’s policies “align with our legal duties and our values”.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The current policy says decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis on which changing facility transgender staff should be allowed to use.

Ms Potter said any changes as a result of the tribunal will be considered alongside the Scottish Government and trade unions.

But one legal commentator warned the health board could be subject to further claims as result of sticking to current policy.

‘We will consider next steps’

A spokesperson for the EHRC said: “We wrote to NHS Fife to remind them of their obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty, and request that they provide information relevant to the provision of changing facilities for their staff and the rights of different groups in the application of these policies.

“We are currently reviewing the response NHS Fife provided and will be writing to them again shortly.

“As Britain’s equality regulator, we will consider any appropriate next steps, including the use of our enforcement powers.”

What powers does the EHRC have?

When it decides organisations are not complying with equality and human rights law the EHRC has a range of powers.

This includes opening a formal investigation or even applying for an interdict in the Scottish court. This is a legal order which prevents an unlawful act.

