EXCLUSIVE: SNP ministers ‘volcanic’ at Dundee University saying 700 jobs could be lost

The Courier was told about the scale of anger inside government offices when further details were revealed by university management.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
By Alasdair Clark

Senior government insiders say SNP ministers went “volcanic” after a letter from Dundee University said up to 700 people could lose their jobs.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth told parliament’s education committee she was “surprised” by a letter it had received from university bosses.

But a senior government source later revealed the full strength of feeling at the university’s management of crisis.

They said: “Ministers were volcanic.

“The one thing we know about the current job loss figures is that won’t be the level of job losses.

Further support available

“We need a recovery plan, not just a financial recovery plan. That is not negotiable.”

The draft recovery plan currently sets out that around 632 full-time-equivalent roles could be cut.

But in correspondence with the education committee, principal Shane O’Neill confirmed the true reduction in headcount – which takes in part-time workers – could be nearer 700.

Ms Gilruth told the committee she planned to meet the Scottish Funding Council on Wednesday afternoon for further discussions.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.

“We have asked and engaged with the principal,” she said.

“That figure was not one that had been shared with ministers in advance of the committee receiving it, which I think is concerning.”

But North East MSP Michael Marra questioned Ms Gilruth’s surprise.

Mr Marra said: “The number of job losses being projected is entirely unacceptable but any minister should know that a headcount figure for job losses will be considerably higher than any FTE figure because many posts are part time.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra.

“This was made absolutely explicit at the education committee two weeks ago. An explosion of shock at the content of this letter is indicative of someone who neither understands nor is listening.

“I have been telling ministers for months just how serious the situation is. I worry that they are still not listening.

“We desperately need competent leadership and action from both the university and ministers. The institution is bleeding while leaders fail to grip the crisis.”

The education secretary also re-stated that further support could be made available when requested.

“We expect the university to look at alternatives,” she told MSPs.

“We are looking at what more we might be able to provide the university, however we have not yet had a further ask from the university. We remain open to those asks.”

Interim principal Shane O’Neill has now written to Ms Gilruth offering to discuss any concerns.

Surprise ‘alarming’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said it was “alarming” Ms Gilruth had not been aware of the scale of potential job losses.

He added: “There’s no point in being volcanic as that doesn’t solve anything.

“It is my hope that this latest episode acts as a spur to everyone involved to work together and quickly.”

A Dundee University spokesman said the letter had been published to ensure it answered the education committee’s questions.

He said: “Members of the university’s executive office liaised with Committee clerks on the information sought and on timelines for responding. This information was then provided in a spirit of transparency as soon as it was available.

“We can provide reassurance that the executive is actively engaged with the Scottish Funding Council to develop an alternative plan with a much reduced impact on our staffing numbers and we hope to present this to the Scottish Government very soon.”

Dundee University ‘battered by Brexit’

The crisis at the university was also raised in Westminster on Wednesday by Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins.

He said the “main issue that dwarfs all the others” is a “huge drop in international student recruitment”.

In a fiery exchange, he criticised the UK Labour government saying it had “embraced” the hostile environment.

“This is a sector that has been battered by Brexit and battered by a Tory hostile environment that the Labour government have embraced,” he said.

