Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie finally agrees to Holyrood grilling after legal power warning

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie WILL appear in front of Holyrood’s education committee despite initially turning down an invitation.

Committee convener Douglas Ross says MSPs will likely question the former principal and four others after Holyrood’s Easter break this month.

Mr Gillespie was asked to attend the committee – which is probing the university’s financial crisis – alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander, former court chair Amanda Millar and former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

The university’s chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, who is currently on leave, was also asked to attend.

Mr Gillespie was originally unavailable because he was travelling and Mr McGeorge had also refused.

Last week, the Courier revealed Mr Ross was considering using legal powers to compel them to attend.

But he says “positive responses” have now been received.

The former Scottish Conservative leader said: “Following discussions with five former and current members of the senior management team at the University of Dundee and their positive responses, the committee is now making arrangements to conduct further evidence sessions with them after the easter recess.”

‘Revealing’

Sources expect the evidence session to be revealing. A previous meeting, attended by the current management team including interim principal Shane O’Neill, led to a series of revelations.

Acting court chair Tricia Bey set out the scale of the crisis facing the institution, explaining that without the government’s support the university would have “run out” of cash by June.

And Professor Shane O’Neill refused to rule out potential criminality, admitting serious errors had been made in the running of the university.

A source said: “This evidence session will be very important. It will hopefully get answers to why things have gone so badly wrong and who is responsible.

“Most importantly it provides a chance to give staff and students an explanation for the crisis.”