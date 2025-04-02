Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie finally agrees to Holyrood grilling after legal power warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie finally agrees to Holyrood grilling after legal power warning

MSPs will likely question the former principal and four others after Holyrood's Easter break this month.

By Alasdair Clark
Former Dundee University Principal Iain Gillespie.
Former Dundee University Principal Iain Gillespie.

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie WILL appear in front of Holyrood’s education committee despite initially turning down an invitation.

Committee convener Douglas Ross says MSPs will likely question the former principal and four others after Holyrood’s Easter break this month.

Mr Gillespie was asked to attend the committee – which is probing the university’s financial crisis – alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander, former court chair Amanda Millar and former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

The university’s chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, who is currently on leave, was also asked to attend.

Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Gillespie was originally unavailable because he was travelling and Mr McGeorge had also refused.

Last week, the Courier revealed Mr Ross was considering using legal powers to compel them to attend.

But he says “positive responses” have now been received.

The former Scottish Conservative leader said: “Following discussions with five former and current members of the senior management team at the University of Dundee and their positive responses, the committee is now making arrangements to conduct further evidence sessions with them after the easter recess.”

‘Revealing’

Sources expect the evidence session to be revealing. A previous meeting, attended by the current management team including interim principal Shane O’Neill, led to a series of revelations.

Acting court chair Tricia Bey set out the scale of the crisis facing the institution, explaining that without the government’s support the university would have “run out” of cash by June.

And Professor Shane O’Neill refused to rule out potential criminality, admitting serious errors had been made in the running of the university.

A source said: “This evidence session will be very important. It will hopefully get answers to why things have gone so badly wrong and who is responsible.

“Most importantly it provides a chance to give staff and students an explanation for the crisis.”

Conversation